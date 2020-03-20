Deutsche Telekom: Full support for business customers

Deutsche Telekom is providing companies with an extensive service and support package to assist them in keeping their operation running. Countless employees are currently having to work from home due to the corona pandemic. The best solution for conferences and customer meetings is for them to take place digitally. With network-based communication tools and IT resources from the cloud that can be extended flexibly, Deutsche Telekom is offering the means to keep company operations running in these challenging times.

“Of course, the first thing we are doing as the partner of our customers is to make sure they can use their infrastructure and services in the familiar high quality”, explains T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh. “We quickly divided our employees into A and B teams, meaning that they can provide the reliable function of the infrastructure critical to businesses independently of one another.”

At the moment, companies are increasingly asking for tools to enable virtual collaboration and customer contact. Therefore, Deutsche Telekom and T-Systems are offering customers the opportunity to test the WebEx conference tool and Microsoft Office 365 for 90 days free of charge. Deutsche Telekom's high-performance network is the basis for its digital package * . Here, business customers of all sizes can quickly and easily order more bandwidth. Furthermore, Deutsche Telekom can ensure that connections are particularly secure where necessary.

“We have a whole bundle of solutions available to our small and medium-sized business customers”, explains Hagen Rickmann, responsible for Telekom Deutschland’s operations with business customers. “It is important to note here that our services come from the cloud, meaning that companies don't need to purchase any specific devices. A connection to our network is sufficient.”

* The individual solutions

For small and medium-sized businesses.

Microsoft Office 365: Free 90-day trial – companies can use Exchange, SharePoint, Word, Excel, Skype for Business, and teams.

Computer Aid Business: Help for home office work (computer, smartphone, Wifi, printer), support in case of software and hardware problems

Mobile customers will receive 10 GB of data free of charge for the next month.

Deutsche Telekom will also grant its customers a special right of termination for all offers. More information is available here (German only) .

For large businesses

Webex : Free 90-day trial of the collaboration solution: HD video conferences, content sharing, recording option, webinars for more than 200 participants.

Zscaler: Fast and secure remote access to private applications for enterprise users – 15-month service, special right to terminate after 3 months.

NetSfere : Six-week free trial of the highly secure messenger service for companies.

VPN Remote Access Service (RAS) : The crisis package adds up to existing RAS systems with additional licences and emergency resources.

Global Corporate Access for more bandwidth in corporate networks.

More information is available here .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile