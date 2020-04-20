“Accelerate Digital Now”: Deutsche Telekom‘s own digital HANNOVER MESSE

Deutsche Telekom has extended an invitation to its digital event, “Accelerate Digital Now” on the day scheduled for the opening of the 2020 HANNOVER MESSE. Deutsche Telekom and its corporate customer arm, T-Systems, are hosting the event in place of their appearance at the exhibition: the press conference is now a live stream open to all, and the exhibitions have taken the form of online info packs. The videos and documents will be available there for three weeks.

Regarding the current situation and its effects on digitalization in industry, Adel Al-Saleh, Deutsche Telekom Board Member and CEO T-Systems, says: “At the beginning of the crisis the focus was keeping business running. Companies are now working to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and stabilize themselves financially. Digitalization plays a decisive role in this – we must use digitisation systematically and even faster to secure business success in the long-term.”

New solutions for IoT and edge computing

Deutsche Telekom is presenting new solutions at the digital event: with the “ IoT Solution Builder ”, companies can establish their Internet of Things all by themselves – quickly and easily. The online configurator is just the construction kit for the job: from the platform to hardware, connectivity, data management, and even services, all components can be combined with one another. Customers can even use it to enhance existing applications. And with that, they gain access to more than 10,000 sensors.

In future, there will even more possibilities on offer from the world’s first open network for the Internet of Things. The new Deutsche Telekom industry meet-up brings all players from the IoT world together. Alongside offerings from Deutsche Telekom, the customer can also select from the portfolios of partners and third-party providers. Various IoT ecosystems will be able to communicate with one another in future thanks to open interfaces. The development and operation of IoT solutions will become a great deal easier. Deutsche Telekom launched its own IoT services in the second quarter.

T-Systems has now developed a solution for analyzing data spread out all across the world, because ever growing numbers of machines and products are creating masses of information. Due to the sheer amount of data and the bandwidth required, transferring data to a central data center is expensive and time-consuming. That is why we created our new “Big Data & Global Edge Analytics” solution, designed to get to grips with massive data sets wherever they are produced.

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