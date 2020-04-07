Billie Eilish: “I‘m in the prime time of my life“

Telekom Electronic Beats announces the release of an exclusive podcast interview with five times Grammy Award Winner Billie Eilish. In this special interview to mark the 50th episode in the Telekom Electronic Beats series, Billie talks about enjoying some alone time, the power of ‘no’ and the joy of Pitbulls.

Speaking to her hopes and dreams for the future, Billie tells Telekom Electronic Beats “I’m in the prime time of my life right now and I don’t want to be missing out on it.”

“At Deutsche Telekom, our aim is to be here for you so that you can be there for each other in these challenging times.” comments Ralf Lülsdorf, International Music Marketing, Deutsche Telekom. “Telekom Electronic Beats exists to create meaningful connections through music and so we are proud that with the help of connected technology, TEB can still fulfil its role in bringing you closer to the things you care about.”

When asked about her recent use of social media to make a stand on important issues Billie commented “It's a responsibility we all should be taking seriously”.

Recorded remotely as both Europe and Billie’s home state of California grapple with the restrictions imposed by strict social distancing measures, the episode forms the latest in a highly successful Podcast series for Telekom Electronic Beats. The podcast series has featured conversations with a diverse range of new and established artists from across the world of electronic music, including the likes of Dixon, Chilly Gonzales, Modeselektor, Inga Humpe & Richie Hawtin.

“So many things need to be changed...” says Billie when asked about her thoughts on the world today.

The podcast is available to listen for free at

Electronic Beats

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Soundcloud

Mixcloud

Notes to Editors

Telekom Electronic Beats

Telekom Electronic Beats is Deutsche Telekom's international music marketing program running a diverse portfolio of digital activities and live events across Europe, since 2000. Electronicbeats.net is home to cultural news, interviews and live music streams. EB.TV is one of the most renowned electronic music video magazines featuring documentaries, artist features, gigs and tech talks hosted on its YouTube channel.

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