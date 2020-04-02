Robbie Williams concert in Bonn is postponed



Superstar Robbie Williams comes to Bonn for an exclusive concert. Due to the current development of the corona virus, it was decided in consultation with the concert organizer, Robbie Williams and all other parties involved that the concert at the Hofgartenwiese in Bonn cannot take place on May 18, 2020. However, a new date has already been set: Robbie Williams will perform in Bonn on August 31, 2020.

Physical distance is absolutely necessary at the moment. Covid-19 challenges everyone. Telekom is encouraging that we are currently seeing strong signs of solidarity. And despite the distance, the Group enables proximity and exchange - via its networks.

The concerts by Kraftwerk and FANTA4 on the Hofgartenwiese will also be postponed until August. Kraftwerk will now take place on August 29, 2020 and FANTA4 on August 30, 2020. Tickets already purchased remain valid for the alternate date. If desired, tickets can also be returned. Tickets purchased in advance can be returned and refunded where they were purchased until May 31, 2020.

Robbie Williams was scheduled to give an exclusive concert this May in front of 25,000 people in Bonn, the city where Ludwig van Beethoven was born, as part of his 250th anniversary. Despite the current circumstances, the most successful solo artist in the history of the UK album charts will not miss a live concert in front of an audience. For this reason, Deutsche Telekom is pleased to have found a new date and would like to thank everyone who made it possible to postpone the event and thus make it possible for it to take place.

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