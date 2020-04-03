Safe service during the coronavirus pandemic

Working from home, online learning, video chats, and even good old phone calls – in recent weeks, Germany has been living and working digitally. If a residential line has an outage, a home network has to be optimized, or a device needs replacing, immediate help is needed – quickly and, above all, safely. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, Deutsche Telekom's service team is taking precautions to protect its customers and employees.

Within just one week, the company equipped 16,000 employees from its service centers with computers and other IT equipment to enable them to work remotely. They are now working from home and continue to handle customer requests. 6,000 service technicians are still visiting customers' homes, working in basements, stairwells, corridors, and living rooms. They are laying and repairing lines and equipment; configuring routers, TV sets, and other devices; and giving customers valuable information and tips. Collectively, they complete nearly 32,000 assignments daily.

What protective measures are Deutsche Telekom's service technicians practicing?

The protection of employees and customers is the top priority for Deutsche Telekom. All employees who have contact with customers and people outdoors and at customers' homes have disposable gloves, face masks, shoe covers, and disinfectant. And they follow social distancing recommendations. Customers no longer need to sign orders, either – the #corona hashtag on the document is enough.

How can customers protect themselves when a service technician visits?

Effective protection is only possible if both sides go along. That's why the company is asking its customers to verify their current health status before a service appointment. If they have any symptoms of illness, customers are asked to contact the company at 0800 330 1000. In any case, it is important to air out the premises well before a technician visits and maintain distancing during the visit. No other persons should be in the room where the work is taking place. And if possible, the work area should be disinfected before and after the technician's visit.

Incidentally: With its “Mein Telekom Techniker” web application, Deutsche Telekom offers all customers complete transparency with regard to their technician appointments. Anyone who arranges an appointment with the Service department receives a link and is always up-to-date regarding the arrival of the technician or the status of the troubleshooting. In order to ensure mutual support, customers are currently reminded of the protective measures concerning the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic on the homepage of the web application.

How can customers reach Deutsche Telekom's customer service?

Deutsche Telekom can be reached by phone, online, through the MeinMagenta app, and via social media:

Customer service (consumers): 0800 3301000

Customer service (business customers: mobile): 0800 33 02828

Telekom Hilft: telekomhilft.telekom.de (German)

Twitter: twitter.com/telekom_hilft (German)

An overview of all contact options is available here:

www.telekom.de/kontakt (German)





