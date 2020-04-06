Telekom Security brings the next security champion on board

Telekom Security will now work with Palo Alto Networks. The Group's security division and the global company together are planning joint offerings. The aim is to better protect companies from attacks on cloud, network and mobile phones. The global company protects more than 70,000 customers.

Telekom Security SVP and head Dirk Backofen says: "Hackers massively try to infiltrate the cloud, network and mobile phones of companies. And the attacks are becoming more and more sophisticated. With Palo Alto Networks, we are working with an innovative leader in the cyber security technology. So, we will better fend off attacks on companies in real time.”

“We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Deutsche Telekom and Telekom Security to meet customers’ increasing demands for a secure end-to-end digitization journey to the cloud,” said Christian Hentschel, Presi-dent, Palo Alto Networks EMEA. “In today’s raised cyber threat environment, the enterprise and service provider markets require comprehensive, integrated, end-to-end and highly automated security solutions and services. This partner-ship with our suite of technology solutions delivers just that.”

An all-round view of attacks on the company

Security has not become easier for companies. The number and maliciousness of attacks has been increasing steadily for years. Deutsche Telekom recently counted a peak of 71 million daily attacks on its digital honeypots. Attackers are also increasingly targeting the corporate cloud. The market for cloud security is therefore expecting an average annual growth of 14 percent up to 2022. Em-ployees' mobile phones are also seen as a possible gateway for hackers. Effec-tive cyber security therefore keeps an eye on everything. Palo Alto Networks offers this 360-degree view of security. This saves valuable defense time against the attacker. Telekom Security will integrate comprehensive cloud se-curity based on Prisma™ Cloud managed secured remote and mobile access based on Prisma™ Access and managed threat detection and response based on Cortex™.

Artificial intelligence protects companies in real time

Companies sometimes do not notice an attacker early enough. Confidential in-formation is then already at risk. Detecting an attack quickly: That's yesterday's standard. Palo Alto Networks are specialists in prevention. They are supported by artificial intelligence and technology for self-learning machines. Analysis and measures thus run in real time and on their own. You can find details about the services of Palo Alto Networks here: www.paloaltonetworks.de/

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