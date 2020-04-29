Virtual shareholders' meeting of Deutsche Telekom on June 19.

Deutsche Telekom's 2020 shareholders' meeting will be held on June 19, 2020 as a virtual event. Shareholders will be able to follow the Annual General Meeting (AGM) online on screen; shareholders will not be able to attend. Originally, the AGM was scheduled for March 26. It had to be postponed due to the spread of the coronavirus in Germany. The health of employees, shareholders and service providers has always been and remains a priority. The legislator is now making it possible to switch to a virtual format. As it is currently impossible to foresee how the corona situation will develop, Deutsche Telekom is now using the option of the pure online format.

Voting rights and questions

For many years, Deutsche Telekom has offered its shareholders various ways of exercising their voting rights at the shareholders' meeting without having to be present in person.

After registering for the Internet Dialog , shareholders can vote by (online)postal vote or transfer their voting rights to the Company appointed proxies. Shareholders can also use both options without using the Internet Dialog and send their vote or proxy by mail up to two days before the Annual General Meeting.

If they use the Internet Dialog, their voting behaviour can be changed or the power of attorney revoked up to the current AGM. In this way, shareholders can also exercise their voting rights and pass resolutions at the virtual AGM.

This year, the Internet Dialog will also become a virtual space for questions. Shareholders who previously registered can submit their questions there in writing by June 17. It is planned that questions relating to the agenda will be answered during the Shareholders’ Meeting.

As in previous years, the entire Shareholders’ Meeting will be broadcast live on the Internet. This broadcast will be available to the public and not exclusively for shareholders who have registered in advance.

The notice convening the AGM with further information will be published in the federal gazette (Bundesanzeiger) on May 13, 2020. Shareholders will receive the invitation and agenda as usual by mail or e-mail.

The unchanged proposal by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board is to use the profit of 2019 for a dividend payment of € 0.60 per share. Shareholders thus benefit from the positive development in the company's profitability.



Über die Deutsche Telekom : Deutsche Telekom Konzernprofil