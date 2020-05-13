Big deal for T-Systems in Switzerland



T-Systems has received a major order from Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) for application development and operation services. The contract will run for ten years. The T-Systems subsidiary Multimedia Solutions develops and operates software for the SBB. Among them: Web and cloud applications, mobile apps and geographical information systems. The contract is worth around EUR 170 million or 180 million Swiss francs.

"Digitalization is the answer to many challenges in public transport, both local and long-distance," said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of T-Systems. "Customers expect more, costs are rising. In return, public funds and personnel are becoming increasingly scarce. We are delighted to accompany SBB on its path to the mobility of the future".

To this end, T-Systems Multimedia Solutions is setting up a new department in Dresden with around 100 employees. In particular, they will manage applications in the sales and service systems that are aimed at customers and partners. To this end, the experts will take over the existing applications or develop them from scratch. The management consultants from the T-Systems subsidiary Detecon Switzerland will support the project on site in Bern from a strategic perspective. The first projects will start in summer.

Schweizerische Bundesbahnen AG, SBB for short, is the national railway company of Switzerland. With around 32,000 employees, the group had a turnover of 9.65 billion Swiss francs in 2018.

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