Big together: Deutsche Telekom presents the Beethoven Mosaic

On April 30, 2020, Deutsche Telekom is unveiled a huge Beethoven Mosaic which consists of many individual portraits of Beethoven fans from around the world. Since the launch of the campaign in early March, Deutsche Telekom has received selfies from all continents, which are now being assembled into a work of art and presented to the public.

The artwork will be presented at the Bonn Minster and Deutsche Telekom headquarters. It can also be viewed as a digital monument on the internet at www.telekom-beethoven-mosaik.com .



The Beethoven Mosaic represents an analogy to Beethoven compositions, which themselves originate from many different orchestrated tones that together culminate to form a harmonious musical masterpiece. Beethoven’s music has always possessed a unique spirit of inspiration that touches people across the globe. The final movement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 is best known as today’s European Anthem, a work which unites citizens from all European nations under the banner of freedom, democracy and human rights. Values that need to be protected more every day.

The Beethoven Year 2020

The campaign is just one of the many events being held during the anniversary celebration supported by Deutsche Telekom to mark the 250th birthday of Bonn’s renowned favorite son and musical genius. Other highlights taking place during the Beethoven Year 2020 include a November performance of the composer’s “unfinished” Symphony No. 10 based on artificial intelligence reconstruction technology. An augmented reality app is also available to help visitors discover historical locations in Bonn which are significant to understanding Beethoven’s life and music.

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