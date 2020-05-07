Simple processes for church IT service provider

ECKD KIGST, the IT service provider for church, welfare and charity, simplifies its order and delivery processes with ServiceNow. Customers will in future order communication solutions and church applications in a single electronic process. T-Systems is implementing ServiceNow and operates the cloud platform in its own data center in Germany. The contract is worth around EUR 1.5 million for the next three years.

"With ServiceNow we can accelerate many processes", explains Michael Otto, Managing Director of ECKD KIGST GmbH. "And with T-Systems, we have an experienced partner at our side for the implementation – and we don't have to worry about data protection".

François Fleutiaux, Director Commercial at T-Systems, adds: "We operate the ServiceNow cloud platform in our own data center in Frankfurt. This makes us the only provider on the European market to operate in accordance with German and European data protection regulations. We are also currently introducing ServiceNow for our own workflows. This means we can provide our customers with a comprehensive service: from consulting to implementation and operations.

ECKD stands for "EDV-Centrum für Kirche und Diakonie". Founded in 1992, the company is a nationwide provider of IT services for all organisations of the Protestant and Catholic churches, their employees, members and volunteers. In 2017, the company merged with KIGST, the "Kirchliche Gemeinschaftsstelle für elektronische Datenverarbeitung", founded in 1968.

ServiceNow simplifies complex workflows around information technology, employees and customers. For this purpose, the company provides prepared processes on a cloud platform. Users can also program their own applications.

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