T-Systems expands AWS partner status

T-Systems today announced acceptance into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner Program. Deutsche Telekom’s enterprise customer unit had joined into a partnership with AWS in November 2018.



The AWS MSP Partner Program recognizes and validates leading APN Consulting Partners that are highly skilled at providing full lifecycle solutions to customers. Next-generation AWS MSPs can help enterprises invent tomorrow, solve business problems, and support initiatives by driving key outcomes. AWS MSPs provide the expertise, guidance, and services to help you through each stage the Cloud Adoption Journey: Plan & Design > Build & Migrate > Run & Operate > Optimize.

“Companies worldwide are transforming their IT landscapes using cloud services. Our base of clients for classical IT services is moving to the cloud at speed and at scale. AWS helps us to meet customer demands for ever more speed and scalability," explains T-Systems Global SVP for Public Cloud Frank Strecker, adding: “Therefore, T-Systems is proud to receive the AWS MSP designation. Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their technology goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”

Rigorous audit

The AWS MSP Program validation process consists of a rigorous multi-day onsite audit performed by an independent, third-party auditor and aims to confirm the partner’s ability to provide next-generation managed services and capabilities in cloud architecture, automation, optimization, and management to their client’s AWS environments. The use of a third-party validation audit brings value to participating APN Partners and AWS customers, who can confidently identify qualified AWS MSP Partners. Successfully completing the audit ensures AWS MSP Partners are experts on all AWS products and features, and that their business processes are best of breed, ensuring they are capable of delivering the high-level of customer focus Amazon is known for.

Further to the MSP accreditation T-Systems is also a Direct Connect partner providing customers with secure access networks with AWS as well as holding the Well Architected and Industry Software competencies.

Express service for virtual data centers

T-Systems AWS portfolio also includes an express service for building virtual data centers. Together with VMware, T-Systems accelerates the construction of one hundred percent high-performance virtual data centers for customers within hours. The express service expands a company's private cloud with additional capacity from AWS. T-Systems manages this service. It is based on VMware Cloud for AWS. As required, data and applications can be moved between the private cloud from VMware and the public cloud from AWS.

Validated partners

By migrating to and building on Amazon Web Services (AWS), companies around the world are re-defining what’s possible. The explosive growth of technology solutions available from AWS and AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners, combined with the need for faster and more agile solution development, raises many questions for companies seeking to modernize their business. The AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program was created to help customers identify validated APN Consulting Partners skilled at cloud infrastructure and application migration, and deliver value to customers by offering proactive monitoring, automation, and management of their customer’s environments.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile