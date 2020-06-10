Deutsche Telekom receives Solar Impulse Efficient Solutions Label

The Solar Impulse Foundation (SIF) has awarded the Efficient Solutions Label to Deutsche Telekom’s innovative direct water-cooling system developed by Cloud&Heat. This recognition is part of SIF’s 1000+ solutions alliance for building a portfolio of cleantech innovations for profitable environmental solutions.

Leading in technology is one of the main pillars of Deutsche Telekom’s corporate strategy. Being committed to reducing the climate impact on the environment this leadership does not only apply to high-performance broadband coverage, but also to responsible network production. This is an economic and ecological necessity, especially due to increasing cloudification and increasing data traffic with a growing number and density of active components in the network. The best network will certainly also be a sustainable network in the future.

Therefore, Deutsche Telekom is constantly working on solutions and use cases that support its climate targets and proof to be cost efficient. One example is a new type of cooling system. Cooling infrastructure in a data center is one of the largest sources of electricity consumption which also drives up costs. To solve this problem and set an example, Deutsche Telekom is running a proof of concept (POC) based on water cooling to build a clean and sustainable digital infrastructure. This is in cooperation with Cloud&Heat, a start-up that provides energy-efficient, scalable and secure tailored infrastructure solutions. They have developed a cooling system with direct hot water cooling and waste heat recovery. It works as follows: The servers are equipped with a set of water-filled heat sinks, which are located directly at the heat hotspots. When the IT components are cooled, the water in the heat sink is heated to up to 60°C, the heat is transported away in an energy-efficient manner and reused for heating in buildings. This leads to significant savings potential in three areas. 1) the onboard fans, which account for up to 25% of server performance, can be disassembled or operated at lower speeds, 2) hot water direct cooling is more energy-efficient than air cooling, which accounts for up to 60 % of data center power consumption, 3) the waste heat generated does not have to be released unused to the environment. but can be reused, e.g. to heat buildings.

Deutsche Telekom realized a first pilot with a server of the MagentaGaming platform, which is now operated with the new direct water-cooling technology. The waste heat is integrated in the circuit and is used to heat the building. The evaluations are ongoing and if the assumed assumptions prove true, further systems of this type can be built.

Due to the considerable positive environmental impact - 42% reduction in energy consumption and the corresponding CO2 emissions –with the certification of Solar Impulse Deutsche Telekom received a first significant external recognition for this project.

Joining the Solar Impulse Foundation (SIF) 1000+ solutions Alliance is another piece adding to fulfill the company’s climate targets. The Solar Impulse Foundation, created by Bertrand Piccard, promotes the development and certification of clean technology solutions that are efficient and profitable. Deutsche Telekom has submitted its first green tech solution into the labelling process, which has been reviewed by three independent experts from the industry. SIF’s 1000+ solutions Alliance is a platform, which promotes the exchange between investors, innovators and solution seekers. In the context of the 1000+ solutions Alliance, DT is actively seeking to identify and promote technologies which positively impact the reduction in carbon emissions, energy management & efficiency.

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