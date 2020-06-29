Holidays start: Telekom ensures necessary distance in hotels with special digital solutions



Hotel open again throughout Germany - but with restrictions. Deutsche Telekom supports hoteliers with digital services specifically for the hotel industry. They help to reduce direct contact between guests and staff and larger groups of guests. And thus reduce the risk of infection for guests and staff. The solutions come from goingsoft, a Telekom subsidiary. Guests inform themselves about free capacities in the restaurant. The staff warns if there is too much crowd at the reception. Room service can be contacted online. This works via hotel TVs, displays or via the guest's own smartphone.

Tailor-made solutions for the digital hotel

In order to provide guests with the best possible digital services, Telekom not only offers a stable infrastructure. With goingsoft, Deutsche Telekom is expanding its portfolio to include individual digital solutions for the hotel and restaurant industry. These consist of many components:

An Internet connection via a fiber-optic cable network with a bandwidth of up to 10 Gigabit/s provides fast and comprehensive WLAN throughout the entire hotel. This enables hotel guests to reliably use video telephony or streaming services.

Individual WLAN networks on the entire hotel premises can be integrated into the existing cable network without the need for conversion.

The hotel information system "HOTAINMENT" enables hoteliers to inform their guests about special offers or current corona measures - for all digital end devices from TV sets to smartphones.

Digital magazine formats for smartphones, tablets and TV sets offer a hygienic alternative to printed editions.

Menus and room service offers can be played out digitally in just a few steps - including an intuitive ordering system.

Suitable mobile and fixed network solutions can be implemented for the entire operation.

Deutsche Telekom took over the IT service provider goingsoft at the beginning of 2019 to expand its portfolio with additional professional WLAN and multimedia solutions. The solutions are primarily used by hotels, campsites and congress centers. However, its customers also include hospitals, retirement homes, and rehabilitation and health resorts.

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