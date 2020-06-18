One click - 10,000 sensors: IoT Solution Builder

IoT made easy: With the IoT Solution Builder , Deutsche Telekom now brings companies of all sizes quickly and easily to the Internet of Things. The online configurator is the "building block" for the networked future. It brings together all the parts needed for the successful integration of IoT solutions: From the platform to hardware and connectivity, data management and services. Best of all, all components can be combined. The modular structure offers enormous flexibility. This means that existing applications can also be expanded as required. Access to over 10,000 sensors for a wide range of applications underlines the almost unlimited possibilities that customers can draw from.

"With the IoT Solution Builder, the Internet of Things becomes readily accessible to all sorts of businesses: It has never been easier to take the step into the digital future," says Hagen Rickmann, responsible for Telekom Deutschland’s operations with business customers. "The configurator shows the most cost-effective and efficient solution that is guaranteed to work. And it is precisely tailored to the needs of our customers. It allows any company to get off to a comfortable start or to further develop existing business models.”

Easy combination: platform and connectivity

The complete solution comes from one source. Customers can choose from a wide range of Deutsche Telekom and partner solutions. For example, the Deutsche Telekom " Cloud of Things " can be chosen as the platform. The customer selects the connectivity as desired, for example the Business Smart Connect tariff. The solution may be operated via NarrowBand IoT (NB-IoT) or a global SIM may be required - everything can be combined.

Easy operation: ready in 60 seconds with the IO-Key

The hardware range is also plentiful: Deutsche Telekom offers the Low Cost Tracker and IoT Service Button. The range of PsSysTec gateways and the sensor manufacturer Autosen , which relies in particular on IO Link certified sensors, is also available. The IO-Link is an important contribution to the open network of the IoT Solution Builder. It is an open, manufacturer-independent standard or interface for operating sensors and compatible devices. Over 10,000 sensors are already registered in the database. The link between the Cloud of Things and a certified sensor is the so-called IO-Key. The hardware is characterized by a configuration-free installation: It connects automatically to the Cloud of Things, sets up the sensor and displays the appropriate dashboard. The IO-Key provides 2G/NB-IoT connectivity. Devices can be up and running within 60 seconds.

Easy start: with the IoT Easy pack

The "IoT Easy Pack" greatly simplifies the start in the IO-Link ecosystem. It contains all the components needed to get started right away: 24 months of connectivity and use of the Cloud of Things each, plus the IO-Key with 24V power supply. For more information, please click here .

Digital X: IoT ready for medium-sized companies

At Digital X on June 23, 2020, Rami Avidan, responsible for IoT at Deutsche Telekom, gives a strategic outlook on the Internet of Things. He will also present a new IoT platform from Deutsche Telekom. In workshops, participants will discuss how the Internet of Things can make supply chains crisis-proof. Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. In addition to Deutsche Telekom, more than 200 national and international partners are involved. It supports small and medium-sized companies in their digital transformation. Further details on the digitization initiative can be found at telekom.com/digitalx .

If you like to take part in DIGITAL X - DIGITAL EDITION on June 23, 2020, please register under digital-x.eu/digital-edition-en/ .

About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile