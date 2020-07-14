Telekom is Germany's Microsoft partner of the year 2020

The Deutsche Telekom was awarded the “German Partner of the Year 2020” by Microsoft. The technology company awards this prize for outstanding achievements in the areas of innovation and implementation of Microsoft solutions for customers. The jury of Microsoft was convinced by the Telekom's partner activities in over 50 countries worldwide as well as its willingness to enter new areas and to follow its own visions.

Infrastructure is a mainstay

It was not only the intensive cooperation as a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider that paved the way for the Telekom to the top within two years. By providing state-of-the-art infrastructure, it enables the next phase of digitalization with Internet of Things solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Edge Computing, Cognitive Services and Cloud Solutions - this was also a decisive factor in winning the award.

Success beckons only in a team

"We are very proud of this award, which recognizes our customer-focused business model, our overall portfolio and our great commitment to digitization," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director of Business Customers Telekom Deutschland GmbH. "This award is an important recognition of the outstanding teamwork between Telekom and Microsoft. Our common goal: to be pioneers in digitization and to help customers achieve successful business results with disruptive solutions. I am very pleased about this."

Winner from over 3,000 nominations

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners who have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft based solutions. This year's winners were selected from more than 3,000 nominations from over 100 countries worldwide. "We are pleased to honor the winners and finalists of the Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards 2020," said Gavriella Schuster, Corporate Vice President, One Commercial Partner of Microsoft. "Our partners solve complex challenges facing businesses around the world - from virtual communication and collaboration to helping customers realize their full potential with Azure cloud services and beyond."

The award ceremony will take place on 20th July, one day before the digital event MicrosoftInspire from 21st to 22nd July 2020.

Microsoft Gold Partnership

In addition to this award, Deutsche Telekom has also received twelve of the honoured seals of approval from the Microsoft company Gold Certified Partner in recent months. This status is available in various categories and represents the highest partner status to be attained at Microsoft. Furthermore, Telekom is one of the few authorized "Surface Authorized Resellers" for the entire Microsoft Surface family.

About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile