Telekom realizing the biggest Wacken of all time

video Video statement Michael Schuld, Head of TV und Entertainment at Telekom





The countdown is on. Telekom and the organizer of the Wacken Open Air (W:O:A) will realize the biggest mixed reality metal show of all time: Wacken World Wide! A first demonstration of the virtual stage was presented shortly before the event is scheduled to start on the website www.magenta-musik-360.de . The preview to the virtual Wacken world provides insights into the technology that will be used. It also shows how artists and bands will be integrated in this world premiere.

“Wacken World Wide will connect artists and music fans around the globe”, says Michael Schuld, Head of TV and Entertainment at Deutsche Telekom. “This digital event will create virtual closeness, emotionality, and connectedness. Thanks to Deutsche Telekom’s technological expertise and its best network, music fans around the world will be able to experience this one-of-a-kind music festival.”

Wacken World Wide starts on 29 July 2020 with Wacken Wednesday. The mixed reality event will take place from 30 July to 1 August. Deutsche Telekom will be showing this unique event around the world in a free live stream. All music fans will be able to experience the festival on the MagentaMusik 360 and Wacken World Wide websites and apps. Viewers in Germany will also be able to follow the transmission on the #DABEI program, exclusively on MagentaTV. Sporttotal is producing the broadcast for #DABEI.

With a fully digital approach, Deutsche Telekom and the organizers of the W:O:A are bringing an entirely new show concept to the virtual stage. The production in a specially designed mixed-reality studio will combine live appearances, light show, and stage effects with the virtual Wacken set. It will all be virtual – but seem real. The innovative XR technology will bring the stage to digital life. An LED back wall, LED floor, and fan interaction will ensure an authentic stage feeling for artists and viewers alike.

“We’re in the home stretch. Wacken World Wide is just around the corner and we’re thrilled to be launching the first edition of this digital streaming event,” says Thomas Jensen, co-founder of the W:O:A Festival. “We are proud that we and Deutsche Telekom have this opportunity to bring heavy metal to our fans around the world, even in these difficult times.”

In the best Wacken tradition, the lineup combines established fan favorites with newcomers. The program features Sabaton, Blind Guardian, Heaven Shall Burn, In Extremo, Kreator, Hämatom, Beyond The Black, and many more highlights. Alice Cooper and Foreigner will be performing several songs that have been recorded specifically for the virtual festival. The live stream will also be supplemented with legendary W:O:A sets from Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, In Flames, and many others.

The current schedule is available on the www.wacken-world-wide.com website. After the show, the appearances will be available on MagentaMusik 360 and in the Megathek content library on MagentaTV.

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