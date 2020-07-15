The 5G Super Week

5G does not know a summer break. This week, Telekom's rollout is taking a giant step forward: around 15,000 additional antennas will be transmitting with 5G in the network by the end of the week. The technicians have made the antennas fit for 5G with an update.

For example, large cities such as Nuremberg and Hanover are among them. But 5G also works in rural areas like Schwanebeck in the Harz Mountains or Westerland on Sylt. The Movie-Park in Bottrop is also present with 5G.

Telekom is using different frequencies for its 5G expansion. The focus is on the 2.1 GHz and 3.6 GHz frequency bands. This makes sense, as both frequency bands complement each other well in terms of range and speed. The 15,000 new 5G antennas are transmitting on the 2.1 GHz frequency. In rural areas, the network thus achieves more than twice the speed in some cases. Customers can surf at up to 225 Mbit/s. In cities, the network reaches 600-800 Mbit/s at its peak.

Telekom's 5G roll-out will continue in the coming weeks. The aim is to supply half the population in Germany with 5G by July.

About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile