Wi-Fi on the plane: Now free of charge for Telekom customers

Free Wi-Fi above the clouds of Europe: Deutsche Telekom's residential customers are able to use Wi-Fi free of charge on European short- and medium-haul flights operated by Lufthansa, Eurowings and Austrian Airlines since April 21, 2020. No costs are incurred with the Inflight Europa Flat. Private customers can surf the Internet on board or quickly book a rental car for their vacation. Business customers have already been benefiting from this Deutsche Telekom service for some time now.

"According to a Bitkom survey, every other German would like to surf the Internet free of charge on board of an airplane," says Hagen Rickmann, Board Member Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH. “We are now responding to this request and expanding our Wi-Fi offering on the plane. From now on, private customers can also surf free of charge on European flights of the Lufthansa Group".

Free connectivity for Telekom customers

Private customers with a Magenta Mobil M tariff or higher book the Inflight Europa Flat free of charge. For business customers, the flat rate is now also available free of charge from the Business Mobil M rate onwards. The tariff option is simply booked before the journey starts.

The offer is valid on German domestic flights and on European short- and medium-haul routes of Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Passengers are informed about the availability of the Wi-Fi service via the on-board announcement. Login to the Inflight HotSpots is either done manually via the portal of the respective airline or simply via the Connect App of Telekom Deutschland. The Wi-Fi on board is available as soon as cruising altitude is reached. The app then automatically displays the available HotSpot and asks whether a connection should be established.

The offer applies not only to Deutsche Telekom customers, but also to private and business customers of Magyar Telekom, Hrvatski Telekom, Slovak Telekom and T-Mobile Czech Republic. Instead of the Connect App, the One App is required here.

The offer is initially valid until 31.12.2021.

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