Important data deleted? Telekom expands portfolio to include backup solution for Microsoft 365 and Exchange Online

There are many scenarios that can lead to a loss of data in corporate networks. They range from infection with malware to accidental deletion by employees. Telekom is adding a backup solution to its Microsoft service portfolio. This offers companies even higher security standards. With SkyKick Cloud Backup, business customers automatically back up data from Microsoft 365 applications. These include Exchange Online, SharePoint and OneDrive. The solution is easy to set up using a Telekom service.

SkyKick: Secure backup solution for data in the cloud

With SkyKick, companies that do not have an integrated cloud backup solution themselves can secure the data of their Microsoft 365 applications. A professional data backup is important, among other things to meet the strict requirements of the DSGVO. Companies must be able to recover personal data at any time. SkyKick's solution helps to recover data, that have been deleted accidentally or on purpose. In the event of an infection with malware, data can be restored to the time before the infection. The software automatically detects e-mail boxes, SharePoint pages or OneDrive content.

Protected with a 256-bit key, data is backed up automatically up to six times a day. No installation or separate operation is required to set up SkyKick Cloud Backup. "TelekomCLOUD Expert Service" supports companies in setting up the SkyKick Cloud Backup and in determining the individual backup settings.

Customers can choose between different packages according to their needs. The package "SkyKick Cloud Backup for Exchange Online" stores mails for a monthly fixed price starting at 2.45 Euro (per license monthly with a minimum contract period of 12 months). "SkyKick Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365" is the more comprehensive package. Here companies backup all data from Exchange Online, SharePoint, OneDrive for Business and teams. The costs: from 4.95 Euro per license monthly with a minimum contract duration of 12 months.

Service: SkyKick and Microsoft 365 easily set up

Telekom experts provide support with the installation and setup of Microsoft 365 at a fixed price. Consulting, installation, migration and individual configuration are carried out remotely. This is particularly important for companies that have limited time and budget for setting up Microsoft 365.

In addition to setting up Microsoft 365, the service also includes the implementation of "SkyKick Cloud BackUp" if required. Telekom offers various packages depending on the size of the company. The "Microsoft Basic Standard Setup" service is available from just EUR 99 per setup. It is aimed at very small companies with individual workstations without an existing domain network or complex server infrastructure. The "Microsoft Comfort Premium Setup" service is aimed at larger companies with complex networks and infrastructures.

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