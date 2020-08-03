Sustainable communication: Deutsche Telekom and Solar Impulse call for solutions

Deutsche Telekom and the Solar Impulse Foundation are joining forces in order to accelerate the adoption of clean and profitable solutions for the information and communications technology ("ICT") sector.

The Solar Impulse Foundation is looking at developing a portfolio of 1000+ efficient solutions to today's environmental problems, in particular preventing and fighting climate change.

Deutsche Telekom and the Solar Impulse Foundation will work together to ensure that clean applications for the ICT-sector are part of the portfolio of 1000+ efficient solutions. The partnership will be oriented to identify and promote technologies which positively impact the reduction in carbon emissions, energy management and efficiency, plus digital devices collection and recycling. All these clean, efficient and economically feasible outcomes shall be made available to the ICT industry to build a more sustainable future.

In order to identify these clean solutions, the two partners have opened an online platform , where innovators can apply for the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution Label.

The solutions put forward within the framework of this partnership should address ICT services, which includes in particular:

essential communication services (voice, data, mobile, IP, as well as media broadcast services) IT and telecommunication infrastructure service and development, implementation and operation of business solution services and support (IT consulting, system integration, application development /management /outsourcing), as well as operation and optimization of complete business processes (business process outsourcing and consulting).

“The ICT-sector has great potential to support the reduction of carbon emissions by dematerialization of physical processes and by enabling digital solutions leading to more energy efficiency in other industries and areas like logistics, energy, agriculture or traffic management. However, the ICT-infrastructure and rising data consumption as element of further digitalization will also lead to higher energy consumption to provide these services. To counteract this development, we want and need our industry to significantly reduce its own carbon emissions,” says Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology & Innovation, Deutsche Telekom AG.

That is why Deutsche Telekom has set ambitious group-wide climate targets: In 2020 the German operations already will be based on 100 % renewable electricity, the remaining parts of Deutsche Telekom worldwide will achieve a 100 percent use of electricity from renewable energy sources as early as 2021. The company will also reduce other emissions from gas, oil, and other sources of energy. By 2030, Deutsche Telekom is planning to reduce CO2 emissions by 90 percent compared to 2017. They are also focusing on emissions from the supply chain and what customers generate when using their products and services: By 2030, the group’s objective is to reduce the CO2 emissions per customer by 25 percent compared to 2017.

“The ICT sector is crucial to support the development of clean technologies, smart infrastructure and digitalisation. This is why me must ensure that it develops in a sustainable way. Deutsche Telekom, a world leader in this industry, has committed to ambitious environmental targets. They share with the Solar Impulse Foundation the same pioneering spirit to implement solutions, paving the way for deep transformation within their entire sector, and they have understood the immense economic opportunity of protecting our Planet,” says Bertrand Piccard, Chairman of the Solar Impulse Foundation.

Solutions generated from the partnership with the Solar Impulse Foundation will ideally add to achieving Deutsche Telekom’s climate targets and therefore help to build a more sustainable future.





About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile

With around 184 million mobile customers, 27.5 million fixed-network lines and 21 million broadband lines, Deutsche Telekom is one of the leading integrated telecommunications companies worldwide. We offer products and services in the areas of fixed network/ broadband, mobile communications, Internet and Internet TV for consumers, and information and communications technology solutions for corporate and business customers. Deutsche Telekom is represented in more than 50 countries. In the 2019 financial year, we generated revenue of EUR 80.5 billion with around 211,000 employees worldwide. Source of all figures: Annual Report 2019.

About the Solar Impulse Foundation

Following the success of the first solar flight around the world, the Solar Impulse Foundation has launched the second phase of its action: selecting #1000solutions that can protect the environment in a profitable way and bring them to decision makers encouraging them to adopt more ambitious environmental targets and energy policies. Through the World Alliance for Efficient Solutions, Bertrand Piccard wants to gather the actors in the field of clean technologies and shed light on existing efficient solutions to fast-track their implementation. A new innovative and pioneering adventure has begun.



