Dominique Leroy to become the new Board member for Europe

Dominique Leroy (55) will be the new Board member for Deutsche Telekom's Europe segment from November 1, 2020. She succeeds Srini Gopalan, who will assume responsibility for Deutsche Telekom's Germany segment at the same time.

Ulrich Lehner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom: "With Dominique Leroy, an experienced manager is strengthening the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom. She brings with her the necessary expertise to continue the successful work of Srini Gopalan. The Supervisory Board is pleased about the increased internationality and diversity on the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management.”

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom: "We won't stop. We are looking forward to working with Dominique in the Board team. She has over 30 years of experience in the consumer goods and telecommunications industry and knows our industry like the back of her hand. I appreciate her strong market and customer orientation. She stands for growth. I know Dominique Leroy from many meetings in Brussels. There she will also provide us with very good support in our political and regulatory work.”

Dominique Leroy: "I am looking forward to the new challenge and am extremely pleased to join a strong team at the Board of Directors of Deutsche Telekom. I want to bring my experience to further grow the Europe segment and contribute to the overall Group strategy.”

Dominique Leroy has over 30 years of experience in the consumer goods and telecommunication sector. After studying Industrial Engineering and Management at the University of Brussels, she worked for Unilever, among others, where her last position was Managing Director for Belgium and Luxemburg. In 2011 she joined Proximus where she quickly became Head of the Consumer Market and held the position of CEO from 2014 to 2019. During this time, she managed to turn around the company with a continuous growth phase and a strong customer experience focus.



About Deutsche Telekom: Companyprofile