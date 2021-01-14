Deutsche Telekom recognized for climate protection work

Prestigious accolades have been bestowed on Deutsche Telekom for its commitment to climate protection: The non-profit organization CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index have once again listed Deutsche Telekom as a leading company in the fight against global climate change.

CDP examined the climate protection work of more than 9,600 companies in 2020. Only 270 of them were given the top award. Deutsche Telekom was included on the "Climate A List" for the fifth time in a row, confirming its place among the top companies. The judgement of the highly regarded CDP is an important global resource for investors that want to invest in the transformation to a green economy.

Deutsche Telekom was also listed in the renowned Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) again – for the sixth time in a row. Of the 78 participants evaluated in total in the telecommunications services sector, only eight were listed in the "DJSI World." And a mere five telecommunications companies were included in the "DJSI Europe." Only the top companies of each sector are included in the indexes and thus recommended to sustainability-oriented investors as top investments.

Award-winning climate impact reporting

In addition, Deutsche Telekom's climate impact reporting was given the Building Public Trust Award 2020. The prize, awarded by auditing firm PwC, is given to companies whose annual and sustainability reports provide particularly credible, transparent information on their sustainability work. Deutsche Telekom was the award winner for the DAX 30. Among other things, the expert jury praised the company's credible communication of its climate targets and its science-based climate strategy.

Climate neutrality timetable

The year 2020 marked a key milestone for Deutsche Telekom in achieving its climate targets: "Responsible conduct" was embedded in the corporate strategy and the "We care for our planet" program introduced a wide range of climate and resource protection measures. For example, customers in Germany already started surfing the "green internet" at the start of 2020. Global customers joined them in this from January 1, 2021. What this means is that Deutsche Telekom's electrical power needs are now entirely fulfilled through renewable energy sources.

Deutsche Telekom aims to cut direct and indirect CO2 emissions by 90 percent by 2030 compared with 2017. Another target is to reduce emissions due to the manufacture and usage of Deutsche Telekom products: By 2030 such emissions are to be cut by an average of 25 percent per customer as compared with 2017.

The wealth of measures have a common ambitious goal in their sights: Deutsche Telekom does not want to be a net source of CO2 emissions by 2050 at the latest, making the Group entirely climate neutral. According to the Science Based Target Initiative, Deutsche Telekom's climate goals are making an active contribution to achieving the 1.5-degree target. "2020 was the warmest year in Europe since weather records began. The data clearly show how urgently we must work toward becoming a climate-friendly society," explained Birgit Klesper, Head of Corporate Responsibility at the Group. "As a Group, we are examining precisely how we can contribute to this beyond our previous commitments: Both by intensifying our own measures such as using energy-efficient components, and through products and solutions that enable our customers to conduct their business in a climate-friendly way."

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