T-Systems signs major contracts valued over two billion

T-Systems, a European market leader for multi-cloud services and digitization, has been awarded big deals with a total volume of more than two billion euros at the end of 2020. Deutsche Telekom's corporate customers arm succeeded in major deal renewals as well as contracts in new growth areas around digital transformation. “With these long-term contracts, we are securing long-term revenues with our clients and a foundation to grow our portfolio in cloud, digital services and security," says Francois Fleutiaux, Director Commercial at T-Systems International.

Shell and T-Systems are extending their long-term strategic IT collaboration: Shell renewed its global master services agreement which is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of Shell’s IT operations. Deutsche Telekom has become a customer of Shell, with Shell providing Deutsche Telekom low carbon products and services.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is extending its long-term framework agreement with T-Systems. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary will continue to manage the information and communications technology of the world's largest logistics company. This includes the operation of IT as well as voice and data networks.

Heineken and T-Systems re-confirmed their long-term partnership by signing a commercial agreement for another five years. Key aspects of the partnership is the transformation to Public Cloud and supporting Heineken in achieving their business goals in becoming the best connected brewer in the world during the coming years.

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