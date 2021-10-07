Putting an end to paper and pen: digital delivery note speeds up goods traffic



When companies ship products, they issue a paper delivery note that accompanies the shipment until the goods are received. It is passed on and processed manually. This is time-consuming, error-prone and consumes resources. The digital delivery note will soon solve these problems. The solution was tested in practice in a joint pilot project by the nonprofit logistics association BVL (Bundesvereinigung Logistik), GS1 Germany and T-Systems. 20 companies from the consumer goods industry, retail and logistics tested the digital delivery note for four weeks in August and September. Successfully: 68 percent of the users surveyed would like to continue using the standardized industry solution for the digital processing of delivery notes.

According to the results, the duration of individual delivery processes was reduced by up to ten days. "Freight forwarders no longer have to spend time and effort documenting delivery notes - from scanning to archiving up to the obligation to provide information," says Oliver Püthe, heading the project at GS1 Germany. The detailed results of the pilot project were presented at the digital symposium "Paperless Logistics" on October 6, 2021. In the course of the project, participants particularly liked the contactless handover of the document using the QR code scan, the digital signature, and the avoidance of delivery note printing. They also welcomed the fact that the quality of the document does not suffer due to multiple manual pass-throughs. In their opinion, the advantages also include the timely and complete availability of proofs of delivery, including the easy-to-read information on delivery deviations.

"The digital delivery note is an important element for end-to-end digital business processes in transport logistics," says Christian Grotemeier, Managing Director of BVL. In the future, every partner in the supply chain will be able to access their delivery notes digitally, comment on them and confirm them with a signature.

The digital delivery note is operated as a web app in the Open Telekom Cloud. Everyone involved in the delivery process has access according to precisely defined rights. As a first step, the shipping companies upload the delivery notes. To ensure that the digital document can be clearly assigned to the respective delivery, they use the GS1 standard GDTI (Global Document Type Identifier). During loading, the driver scans a QR code with his or her smartphone camera. This gives him or her temporary, secure access to the digital delivery note in the cloud. This also contains a QR code. It is presented upon delivery. The recipient scans the displayed QR code from the driver's smartphone and electronically confirms receipt of the goods. This enables the subsequent steps to be triggered directly, such as the creation of a delivery receipt and invoices to the retailer and freight forwarder. The process is secure: "Processing the data via Open Telekom Cloud ensures the best possible availability and complies with data protection in accordance with European standards," says Ludger Vennewald, responsible for Sales Mobility, Transport & Logistics at T-Systems.

After evaluation of the pilot project, the digital delivery note will be further developed. In addition, a GS1 application recommendation will be created to support companies in its implementation. The first concrete applications are expected to be available as early as 2022.





Press contacts

BVL (Bundesvereinigung Logistik) e. V.

Christian Stamerjohanns

Head of PR / Press Officer

E-mail: stamerjohanns@bvl.de

phone: +49 421 / 1738421

www.bvl.de

About BVL: www.bvl.de/verein

GS1 Germany

Michaela Freynhagen

Manager Corporate Communications

E-mail: michaela.freynhagen@gs1.de

phone: +49 221 94714 534

www.gs1.de/newsroom

About GS1 Germany: www.gs1.de

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile

About BVL (Bundesvereinigung Logistik) e. V.

Founded in 1978, BVL (Bundesvereinigung Logistik) e. V. is a non-profit, neutral and predominantly honorary organization. As a platform for logistics managers in industry, trade and services, for scientists and students, it forms a bridge between business and science with almost 11,000 members today and is a podium for the national and international exchange of ideas between managers from logistics and supply chain management.

About GS1 Germany

It started with a simple beep. In 1974, a barcode was scanned in a supermarket for the first time. This was the beginning of automated checkout - and the start of the GS1 success story. The machine-readable GS1 barcode with the GTIN included is now the universal standard in the global exchange of goods and is scanned six billion times a day on products. GS1 standards are the global language for efficient and secure business processes, valid across company boundaries and continents. As part of a worldwide network, we work with our customers and partners to develop market-driven, forward-looking solutions that directly impact their business success. Today, two million companies from over 20 industries worldwide use this language to uniquely identify products, locations and assets, to capture relevant data and to share it with business partners in value networks. GS1 - The Global Language of Business.



