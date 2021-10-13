Piano Summit 2021 – The pianistic summit meeting in the free livestream

Summit meeting in Bonn: For the first time, eight prize winners of the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn will perform together on October 16 at the Telekom Forum. The concert will be available from 7:30 p.m. on MagentaTV and free of charge on MagentaMusik 360. Afterwards, the recording will be available free of charge on MagentaMusik 360 and the Megathek on MagentaTV.

Sitting at the grand piano will be the winner of the first edition in 2005, Henri Sigfridsson, as well as the winners of the 2019 competition, Hinrich Alpers, Soo-Jung Ann, Filippo Gorini, Keiko Hattori, Tomoki Kitamura, Jingge Yan, and the winner of the 2019 competition, Cunmo Yin, who just gave a celebrated concert at the Beethovenfest Bonn at the end of August. Over the past 16 years, the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn has become one of the most renowned international piano competitions. Its aim is to discover and sustainably promote young pianistic talent. At the summit meeting, the audience will have the unique opportunity to experience how the prize winners have developed artistically since their success.

They will perform either together with the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn under the direction of Dirk Kaftan or as soloists with works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Leopold Godowsky/Frédéric Chopin and Johann Sebastian Bach. The highlight of the evening will be the joint conclusion, in which all eight pianists will take their places at three pianos. Together they will present the world premiere of Alexander Maria Wagner's "The Concubines of Suleyman I," a Turkish march based on Ludwig van Beethoven. "The audience can look forward to an evening full of magic that will bring the hall to life musically," says the Artistic Director of the International Telekom Beethoven Competition Bonn, Prof. Pavel Gililov.

Beethovenfest Bonn is partner of the Piano Summit and the Telekom Beethoven Competition. Tickets for the concert can be purchased at bonnticket.de , by calling 0228 - 50 20 13 13 and at all known advance booking offices.

Further information

About MagentaMusik 360

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance