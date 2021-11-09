hubraum and T-Mobile Accelerator support Qualcomm Technologies’ new Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform

Like many experts, Deutsche Telekom is convinced that extended reality (XR), in which real and virtual worlds merge, will usher in the next great technological revolution. Deutsche Telekom wants to promote this development and supports Qualcomm's open XR developer platform Snapdragon Spaces.

"That's why we and our colleagues at T-Mobile U.S. are looking forward to working with Qualcomm Technologies on the launch of Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform. Together we will accelerate innovation to get closer to the vision of an AR metaverse," says Sean Seaton, Head of Group Partnerships and Devices, at Deutsche Telekom.

Exciting applications, increasingly better hardware and, above all, 5G with its low latency provide the technical basis for the triumphant advance of XR. This development will receive a further boost from Snapdragon Spaces. “Snapdragon Spaces demonstrates Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to empowering developers to create confidently, paving the way to a new frontier of spatial computing,” said Hugo Swart, vice president and general manager of XR, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Snapdragon Spaces is designed to support the democratization of XR by taking a horizontal, open channel approach and we’re excited to have Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile U.S. help us commercialize and make this a reality.”

Next spring, hubraum, Deutsche Telekom's tech incubator, and the T-Mobile Accelerator will each launch new XR programs. Startups, creatives and developers will get the chance to work with mentors from the corporations to develop and test solutions on Snapdragon Spaces.

Longstanding commitment to augmented reality

For years, Deutsche Telekom has been committed to advancing the technology and exploring its possibilities. Be it through the addition of hardware to its portfolio such as the NReal Light in spring 2021 or through dedicated programs run by hubraum. For example, this years hubraum Mixed Reality Program together with Nreal and Qualcomm Technologies.

Or through the T-Challenge, a global competition in which T-Labs, Deutsche Telekom's research and development unit, works with T-Mobile U.S. to find applications to deploy XR technologies in retail and sales in customers' homes or stores.

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