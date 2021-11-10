T-Systems and Frequentis - Strategy for the digital Airport

With T-Systems and Frequentis, two experts are now pooling their aviation expertise. The aim of the partnership is the far-reaching digitization of airports for more efficient processes in the passenger area as well as in the airside and logistics area of the airport. The two companies signed their partnership agreement on Tuesday at the inter airport europe trade fair in Munich.

The Telekom subsidiary already provides airport management solutions to more than 50 international airports around the globe, including Frankfurt, Munich, Beijing Daxing and Jakarta. The focus is on flight plan and resource management in the terminal and on the apron. The solutions support the efficient handling of passengers, baggage and cargo. Frequentis, for its part, specializes in apron management, including rolling aircraft, and secure voice communications. Frequentis customers include Frankfurt, Munich, Dubai and Hong Kong airports.

"The shock of the pandemic has made it clear to many airport operators that cost reduction alone is not enough for sustainable business," explained Andy Lesser, responsible for Mobility, Transport and Logistics at T-Systems, at the contract signing. "Airports need more flexibility, efficiency and resilience. They need digitization. Together with Frequentis, we can now realize the fully digitized airport."

Comprehensive integration and new technologies

But it's not just about responding to fluctuations in business. Regulatory requirements in Europe are also increasing. Eurocontrol, the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation, is pushing for greater integration of European airports. Last but not least, airports are also challenged to reduce CO2 emissions. One lever for this is the closer interlinking of all processes. Integrated systems and digitized processes form the basis.

"When we connect the data of air traffic control with that of the airport operations centers, our customers, air traffic control and airport operators, can make their operational processes at airports even more efficient and environmentally friendly," said Karl Fesl, Director Airports at Frequentis. "As a result, both noise and CO2 emissions can be significantly reduced and punctuality increased. Together with T-Systems, we are a particularly strong team in this regard!"

In addition to their industry expertise, the partners bring many new technologies to the table. Cloud solutions increase the flexibility of IT and its continuous modernization. Ultra-fast 5G mobile networks speed up communications and offer passengers greater convenience. Artificial intelligence draws more benefit for airport operators from existing data. Augmented reality applications and digital twins will offer a new view of an airport's operational control in the future.

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About T-Systems: T-Systems company profile



About Frequentis: Frequentis Company profile

Jennifer McLellan, Public Relations, Frequentis AG,

Jennifer.mclellan@frequentis.com , Telefon: +44 208 843 7375