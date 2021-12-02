Deutsche Telekom supports children in need

This year, Deutsche Telekom will once again have a heart for children by participating in the “Ein Herz für Kinder” fundraiser. Some 2,300 Deutsche Telekom employees have volunteered to support the telethon in aid of the BILD hilft e.V. “Ein Herz für Kinder” campaign. Deutsche Telekom is also making a donation for young people in need. ZDF will broadcast the telethon live at 8:15 p.m. on December 4, 2021.

“Many children have to go without the bare necessities: medical care, school materials, warm meals, or even a roof over their heads. Children and young people have a right to equal opportunities in our society”, explains Birgit Bohle, Member of the Board of Management for Human Resources at Deutsche Telekom. “That’s why Deutsche Telekom has been wholeheartedly committed here for years, together with its employees.”

During the program, Telekom employees will take incoming donations by phone. They will support the fundraiser directly from home by recording the names of donors and the donation amounts in a central system. As a result, it will be possible to display the incoming donations during the live broadcast.

Ferri Abolhassan, Managing Director of Sales and Service at Telekom Deutschland, is equally proud of their commitment: “This year, 2,300 employees are staffing the donation hotline on Saturday evening. That’s 300 more than last year. They are wholeheartedly committed to the cause and look forward to every call. Every donation received is hugely appreciated. Our all-time record of donations received via our phone lines was 6.5 million in 2020 – with the help of viewers and as many callers as possible, we would love to break that record this year. I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to all employees who are volunteering their time and support for the campaign.”

The scope of the willingness to help is immense: 385 million euros have been donated over the past four decades. This money has already supported 21,422 aid projects through BILD hilft e.V. “Ein Herz für Kinder”. For Sarah Majorczyk, chair of BILD hilft e.V., Deutsche Telekom's involvement is a huge bonus: “We have enjoyed tremendous support from Telekom employees over many years now. And they are incredibly willing to help again this year, too. We would like to thank the employees for their extraordinary commitment and look forward to hosting a successful donation event with their help.”

For more information visit www.ein-herz-fuer-kinder.de/spenden .

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