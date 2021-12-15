Paving the way for better public transport: T-Systems and Goal Systems enter partnership

T-Systems and Goal Systems are accelerating public transport in Europe. To this end, the two companies are pooling their expertise in a partnership. The aim is to support the digital transformation of providers for public passenger and freight transport with holistic offerings. This is because the industry is facing drastic changes, for example with the expansion of e-mobility.

With e-mobility to reduce CO2 or the expansion of more flexible transport concepts, many companies are facing challenges. The use of e-buses or the integration of shared cabs into public transport services requires more comprehensive planning and resource management. This is where Goal Systems and T-Systems can support transport companies with end-to-end solutions for bus and rail operations management. The partners agreed to initially focus on the market in Central and Southern Europe. Headquartered in Madrid, Goal Systems has over 30 years of experience in solutions for managing staff and vehicle fleets. Goal experts are constantly developing these solutions. This includes, not least, the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

For T-Systems, the public transport segment is a strategic core industry. The Telekom subsidiary has long-standing relationships with transport operators of all sizes in Europe. Its biggest customers include the railroads in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition to its industry expertise, T-Systems contributes its know-how in digital transformation, systems integration and IT operations.

"We are convinced that together, T-Systems and Goal Systems can support customers even better in their digitization," explained Andy Lesser, responsible for Mobility, Transport and Logistics at T-Systems. "Because as partners, we can provide integrated end-to-end solutions for our customers."

Javier Colado, CEO of Goal Systems added: "Working together does not just make our own companies more competitive. With our bundled portfolio, we also strengthen the competitiveness of our customers."

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