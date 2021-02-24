“Network Sustainability Award 2021” seeks green pioneers



On your marks, get set, go: Startups, established companies, and individuals can submit their proprietary solutions for the “Network Sustainability Award” starting now. The submission deadline is April 5, 2021. In this second edition of the award, hubraum, Deutsche Telekom’s tech incubator, has been joined by Orange and SK Telekom as sponsors. The prizes will be awarded to energy production and storage solutions that can help make Deutsche Telekom’s network more efficient.

The three finalists will share a total of EUR 50,000 in prize money (1st place: 25,000; 2nd place: 15,000, 3rd place: 10,000). Moreover, the sponsoring companies will support the development of a proof of concept. The award ceremony will take place this summer.

In addition, the winners will have the opportunity to present their approaches to the Solar Impulse Foundation network. A Deutsche Telekom partner, the Foundation and its “1,000 Solutions Challenge” will give the winners a virtual stage for presenting their concepts to its network of investors. The winners will also gain access to a broad network of venture capitalists, accelerators, and other organizations focused on sustainable solutions.

The challenge

Green solutions for the telecommunications industry

Prizes will be awarded for sustainable solutions, particularly in the areas of renewable energy and network management – such as distributed/on-site energy production or new solutions for energy storage. New approaches to AI-driven energy management and advanced power-saving features for networks are also in demand.

All the relevant information about the award is available at www.hubraum.com/network-sustainability-award-2021/ .

Sustainability is already a crucial factor

With this award, Deutsche Telekom is supporting the startup and business community in their efforts to create a more sustainable world. How can the relevant technologies for the next decade be made more sustainable? That’s the challenge the ICT industry faces, and also the starting point for the Network Sustainability Award, which is being given in an even larger scope its second time around.

Fighting climate change is one of the most urgent issues of our time. Deutsche Telekom has defined ambitious climate goals and embedded sustainability in its corporate strategy under the motto “Acting Responsibly.” By 2030, the Group intends to reduce CO2 emissions by 90 percent compared to 2017. The company has sourced 100 percent of its electricity in Germany from renewable sources since 2020 – and for the entire Group since 2021. In addition to using renewable energy sources, energy efficiency also plays a key role in achieving the climate targets. The digitalization and modernization of the networks make a significant contribution to this. As such, incorporating sustainability in technological innovations at an early stage and developing sustainable technological solutions in the long term are key priorities for the company.

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