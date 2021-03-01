Deutsche Telekom and Stiller Alarm protect employees with customer contact

Stiller Alarm Deutschland GmbH uses Deutsche Telekom's mobile alarm button for its silent supplements its range of IT-based alarm software through alarm systems. The alarm button from Deutsche Telekom’s Internet of Things (IoT) provides help in critical situations to avoid further escalations in customer calls. The idea is to prevent attacks from happening in the first place. The alarm systems were specially developed to protect employees with customer contact.

Feeling safer at work

Deutsche Telekom's mobile alarm button complements the emergency call options via PC. It warns from any location and at any time. This makes the digital button particularly suitable for meeting rooms in public administrations and courts, healthcare and educational institutions, real estate and financial service providers, events or hotels.

Threatening situations can arise when consultants and customers sit alone in a room facing each other. Or employees are alone in the field. With a click on the mobile alarm transmitter, they can warn colleagues directly and unnoticed. They can then take appropriate action.

"It's important to get help quickly in critical situations. Digital solutions like our mobile alarm button make many people's everyday working lives safer and easier," says Dennis Nikles, Chief Commercial Officer of Deutsche Telekom IoT GmbH.

Quick help in critical situations

In addition to the mobile alarm button, Deutsche Telekom also supplies the connection to the "Cloud of Things" IoT platform. Deutsche Telekom's mobile network receives and forwards the alarms. The alarm buttons are preconfigured before delivery. Then integrated into the customer's IT system via Deutsche Telekom’s cloud. This allows the customer to assign them to rooms in their working environment as required. When the button is pressed, it alerts all workstations in the alarm circuit with a message defined by the customer.

"The ease of setting up the silent alarm is crucial for our customers. We bring even more security to the customer with Deutsche Telekom's mobile alarm button, while at the same time making it easy to use. Our customers confirm that their employees feel safer at work with the alarm button," says Yuliya Schermann, COO at Stiller Alarm .

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