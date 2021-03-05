Deutsche Telekom reorganizes responsibilities in marketing

Deutsche Telekom is reorganizing the responsibilities in the marketing areas in the Germany and Europe segments as of May 1, 2021. In this way, it is strengthening cross-segment cooperation in product development.

Michael Hagspihl, previously Director Private Customers at Deutsche Telekom in Germany, will move to the CEO's area and become the new SVP Global Strategic Projects and Marketing Partnerships.

He is succeeded by André Almeida, previously responsible for the same unit in the Group's Europe segment. He will be replaced by Rodrigo Diehl, currently CEO of the telecommunications company Tigo Panama.

Furthermore, Jonathan Abrahamson's area of responsibility is being expanded: In future, in addition to his existing duties, he will also assume overall responsibility for product management and the topic of "digitalization" in Deutsche Telekom's Germany segment.

Diversity as a strength

Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom AG: "Diversity is our strength. That is why we have put together a team of highly experienced leaders. They will be able to contribute their vast experience from the most important telco markets worldwide: USA, South America, Africa, Asia and Europe. With this step, we are significantly strengthening our product and marketing expertise. The closer integration of the divisions will enable us to leverage synergies and develop products faster."

Michael Hagspihl’s new role

In his new role, Michael Hagspihl will be responsible for a program of Group-wide tasks: These include coordinating the Group's communications activities in Germany. The aim is to better coordinate these activities between Brand Management, Corporate Communications, Sponsoring, Public Affairs and Customer Communications Germany. This also includes Group-wide strategic partner management in the areas of content, sports and sponsorship. Furthermore, he will coordinate Telekom's transatlantic cooperations in Europe and America, for example in bundling terminal and content activities.

Timotheus Höttges is delighted that Michael Hagspihl has joined his department: "Michael and myself have been working together for many years in different functions. He has broad expertise in marketing and sales and a good understanding of the business models of the digital world. All of this makes him ideally qualified for this overarching activity. In the coming years, we have a whole series of important transformation projects coming up, for which we need an experienced and well-connected manager."

“Lead in mobile communications expanded”

Srini Gopalan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the Board of Management of Telekom Deutschland: "Michael has shaped the consumer business since 2015: He has continuously expanded our lead in mobile communications and created a completely new product category with MagentaEins. The successful repositioning of our TV offering "Magenta TV" also falls under his responsibility. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Michael in his new role."

Michael Hagspihl, designated SVP Global Strategic Projects and Marketing Partnerships: "After the very operational work of the past few years, I am looking forward to taking on more tasks at Group level again in the future and supporting Tim Höttges and the Board of Management in implementing the CEO agenda. If you like, it's back to the roots for me. Strategic alliances and global partnerships are part of my DNA and have accompanied me throughout my years at Telekom. I am sure that I will be able to contribute my acquired knowledge and network to Telekom and I am looking forward to the task in the team of our CEO Tim Höttges. I wish André all the best in his new role."

Hagspihl's successor will be André Almeida. He will take up the post of Director Private Customers for Deutsche Telekom's fixed-network and mobile business in Germany on May 1, 2021. Almeida joined Telekom in 2017 and was previously responsible for the consumer and business customer business in Telekom's Europe segment. He has twenty years of experience in the telecommunications industry and has held various positions at Portugal Telecom and the Portuguese telecommunications company NOS. There, he was most recently responsible for the Portuguese residential business and the international activities in Angola and Mozambique. He started his career at the management consultancy Boston Consulting Group.

Srini Gopalan, Member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom and Chairman of the Board of Management of Telekom Deutschland: "I am looking forward to working with André Almeida. We were already very successful together in the European segment and will now continue the good work in Germany. André has a challenging task ahead of him: In his new role he will take ownership for the end to end performance of this segment including the

P & L. His key priorities will be driving our fiber strategy forward, taking our Magenta brand to the next level and building on our 5G leadership.”

“Well managed and successful business”

André Almeida, designated Director for Private Customers at Deutsche Telekom in Germany: "I am looking forward to my new role and the trust that people have placed in me. I am taking on an exciting task in which I will bring the experience I have gained in almost 20 years in the areas of product development and marketing to bear. During my cooperation with Michael Hagspihl, I was already able to gain an impression. I am taking over a very well managed and successful business and look forward to working with a great team."

Manager from Panama

New at Telekom is Rodrigo Diehl, who will succeed André Almeida. In the future, he will be responsible for the "Commercial Growth Europe" unit, which bundles Deutsche Telekom’s European private customer activities. Diehl is Argentinean with German roots and has a professional career of more than 20 years in the telecommunications and technology sectors. Since 2016 he has worked for telecommunications company Millicom, first as Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, and then as CEO of its Panama subsidiary. Before that, he was a Partner in the telecommunications, media and technology practice of the management consultancy McKinsey. He graduated (BA) with honors from the University of Buenos Aires and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Dominique Leroy, Member of the Board of Management for Europe at Deutsche Telekom: "With Rodrigo Diehl, a proven telecommunications and marketing expert is strengthening Deutsche Telekom. His track record is impressive. He has a wealth of experience and will be able to continue the excellent work of André Almeida. I am very pleased that Rodrigo will be joining the team."

Rodrigo Diehl, designated SVP of Commercial Growth Europe at Deutsche Telekom: "I am excited to join such an amazing team, at a time when technology and digitization have never been so important. I look forward to ensuring that our customers will always be at the center of everything we will do, as we continue to grow our business across Europe.”

Better exchange and transfer of knowledge

In connection with the reorganization of Telekom's marketing units, the role of Jonathan Abrahamson, currently Head of Product Management and Digitalization in Telekom's Europe segment, will be expanded. In the future, he will also be responsible for this area of activity in the Group's Germany segment.

Timotheus Höttges: "Jonathan is an absolute expert. Both areas have worked very successfully in the past. Through the new function, we hope for a better exchange and transfer of knowledge."

“Father” of One App

Abrahamson is considered the "father" of the "One App", the customer app of Telekom's European holdings, which is one of the most successful in the European telecommunications industry, now used by over 60 percent of Telekom customers each month. The Australian held a senior position at the Australian telecommunications company Optus before moving to Singtel in Singapore. He then worked for Bharti Airtel in India and moved to Deutsche Telekom in 2017 in his current role.

Jonathan Abrahamson: "Both teams are strong and our opportunities are vast. By combining our strengths, we have the chance to fundamentally change the experience we offer our customers across our digital, television and broadband services. Developing amazing products for our customers in Germany and our European investments is a dream task that I am incredibly excited to be a part of."

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance