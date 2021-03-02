In action: Networks for the Internet of Things

Suitable wireless networks are at the heart of the Internet of Things (IoT). Without them, the potential of IoT could never come to life. With the right network technology, companies are more productive and competitive. The Telekom relies on licensed frequencies. Safe and compatible, simply by plug & play. Now Telekom's machine and sensor network for the Internet of Things ( NarrowBand-IoT, NB-IoT for short ) are picking up even more momentum. Demand is increasing, also internationally. New roaming partnerships pave the way for global IoT applications.

Telekom's NarrowBand-IoT has been broadcasting in Europe since 2019. LTE-M was activated in summer 2020. The application scenarios decide which IoT network is the best choice. And factors such as battery life, data volume, latency times or the desire for international availability. “With the new network technologies, the Internet of Things is growing even faster. Almost unlimited possible uses offer advantages for industry and everyday life,” says Dennis Nikles, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Deutsche Telekom IoT. “Availability around the world is essential, also for stable supply chains. To this end, we are quickly entering into further roaming partnerships, including beyond Europe.”

New Roaming Partnerships

NB-IoT roaming is now available in 20 countries via Telekom , including the USA. To this end, the group signed roaming agreements with Vodafone, Telia, Orange and Telenet (Belgium), Swisscom and Telecom Italia. T-Mobile's US network can now also be used. LTE-M is now available through Telekom in ten countries. With AT&T also in the USA, also with NTT DoCoMo in Japan.

The variety of areas of application is demonstrated by numerous new applications across all industries. Whether in agriculture, industry, public safety or building management: The Internet of Things is omnipresent today. Locating and maintaining production processes or machines remotely, tracking deliveries or intelligently controlling the water and power supply: all of this ultimately saves resources of all kinds. For a sustainable economy and society. FOTOSHOW





LTE-M for easy LoRaWAN installation

And Telekom is taking further steps on the way to a global, open Internet of Things: To this end, Telekom has entered a partnership with The Things Industries (TTI), a global LoRaWAN network provider. Like NB-IoT, LoRa is a narrowband network for IoT. It is based on license-free frequency bands and requires dedicated gateways. Pre-configured LoRaWAN gateways communicate with the TTI device and data platform via LTE-M. The use of LTE-M reduces the costs compared to 2G, 3G or LTE with inexpensive hardware and low usage costs. The gateways optionally support LoRa 2.4GHz for global use.

The two new whitepapers provide information about the technologies, possible uses and security

You can find all information about Deutsche Telekom's IoT services at iot.telekom.com .

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