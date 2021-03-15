T-Systems: major contract from Deutsche Post DHL Group.

Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL) renewed its framework agreement with T-Systems early. The Deutsche Telekom subsidiary will continue to supervise large parts of the ICT technology in the world’s largest logistics company. This covers operating IT as well as voice and data networks, including mobile communications and the Internet of Things. T-Systems also supports the group with its digital transformation. The framework agreement is in the high three-digit million range and will run through 2027.

“This agreement reflects our commitment to continuing cooperation with T Systems as a core partner in our digitalization,” explained Bernd Gemein, CIO Post & Parcel Germany at DPDHL. “Digitalization is a significant part of our Strategy 2025. It allows us to strengthen our core business while modernizing our IT infrastructure.” He added: “Renewing our agreement with T-Systems guarantees continuity. Among other things, we intend to work together to migrate the bulk of our IT to the cloud by 2024.”

Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and T Systems’ CEO, said: “We’re delighted we can continue supporting DPDHL on its journey into the cloud. Our partnerships especially with providers like Microsoft are an important factor. We can offer the right cloud solution for each customer – from the public cloud, our own private cloud, or the hybrid cloud.”

Both companies will also continue to work together closely developing, maintaining, and operating mission-critical applications, such as the parcel stations and applications on the delivery agents’ handheld scanners. T-Systems is helping DPDHL optimize most of its value chain. Making sure letters and parcels get to their destination on time, on schedule, and efficiently. Shipment tracking also ensures customers always know where their parcels are.

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