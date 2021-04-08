Hannover Messe: Artificial intelligence solutions – customized and secure from T-Systems

T-Systems is presenting its new artificial intelligence (AI) offering for the first time at Hannover Messe. AI Solution Factory bundles the development, testing, introduction and operation of AI solutions for production and logistics. It is a modular kit of hardware, software, connectivity and security. The customer receives an individual solution with all components such as trained AI services and cameras plus integration into their own IT. A new project for the automotive industry detects quality in welding with robots.

"T-Systems delivers a complete AI solution from a single source – including cloud, connectivity and security. That is unique on the market," says Adel Al-Saleh, member of the Deutsche Telekom Board of Management and CEO of T Systems. "Our AI Solution Factory uses standardized tools, infrastructures as well as methods and thus produces AI solutions on an industrial scale: fast, simple and efficient."

T-Systems is currently developing a new AI solution for welding robots in the automotive industry: Sensors and cameras on the robot provide information on the welding process. Using artificial intelligence, the system learns how good its work is and predicts the quality of the joint. Since quality control takes place directly during welding, this step is eliminated at the end of the production line. In this way, manufacturers cut costs.

T-Systems is also developing solutions for logistics. For example, AI recognizes in video recordings which vehicle is being loaded or unloaded. This is another automation step for controlling logistics processes.

T-Systems will present AI Solution Factory for the first time at Hannover Messe on April 13 in a livestream from 1 p.m. to 1:25 p.m.

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