Digital X 2021 in the heart of Cologne

Deutsche Telekom is breaking new ground and, in view of the current downward pandemic trend, is deliberately going "right into the middle of real life": Digital X will meet in the heart of the city of Cologne on September 7 and 8, 2021. It will transform more than 100 popular Cologne locations such as hotels, co-working spaces, design manufactories and bars into real moments of digitalization for 48 hours.

More than 30,000 market leaders and visionaries of digitalization are expected: decision-makers from medium-sized companies, start-ups, corporations, politics and science. More than 300 international and national partners have joined Europe's largest digital initiative again this year. They will present the facets of digital transformation in Cologne. In addition to inspiring presentations, Digital X features controversial talks and exciting discussions. With its pandemic-compliant concept, Digital X meets the Ordinance on protection against Corona infection risks. The two-day event is a flexible design, short-term adjustments are possible.

Gastronomy and the hotel industry in the country are particularly affected by the consequences of the pandemic. With the two-day Digital X Cologne, Telekom is supporting companies in the industry that have been particularly hard hit by Corona.

"After a long phase of lockdown, we can quickly and sustainably ease the restrictions caused by Corona. This will enable more public life in Cologne. With Digital X in the heart of Cologne, Deutsche Telekom is sending an important and positive signal for citizens, the restaurant and hotel industry and SMEs," says Henriette Reker, Mayor of the City of Cologne.

One city, four quarters, more than 100 locations

Digital X reinvents itself. Deutsche Telekom is decentralizing the stages and setting topic priorities in four quarters and 100 locations in downtown Cologne. The Inspiration, Interactive, Future and Disruptive neighborhoods offer more than 30,000 guests everything they need to know about today's digitization and tomorrow's technologies. It's all about networks as the vital line of the economy. About the resilience of companies. About new ways of working together, including in the home office. About digital building blocks such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and applications from the cloud. About digital education as the key to participation, as well as the Government’s stimulus funding package.

In each quarter, Digital X offers numerous partner houses, workshops, digital products and solutions to touch. Pioneers, innovations, showcase projects from small and medium-sized businesses complement the program. And it involves networking, exchanging ideas and learning from each other. Visitors will commute from neighborhood to neighborhood on their own initiative using e-scooters, buses or rickshaws.

"After worrying months of the pandemic, we all long for normality, for the vibrant life in the city. The Corona situation is getting less tense and with Digital X we are bringing a bit of life back to the city of Cologne," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland GmbH and patron of Digital X. This year's Digital X concept opens up new opportunities to implement the planned cooperation with Dmexco.

Germany is looking for the "Digital Champions

As part of Digital X, a jury in Cologne will present the Digital Champions Awards . Awards will be presented to digital frontrunners in four categories:

- Digital Products and Services

- Digital processes and organization

- Digital customer experience

- Digital transformation of medium-sized companies

The national award recognizes more complex and broad-based digital projects awards. The six regional editions aim to further advance digitalization in the regional economy.

The two-day event will be broadcast live on the Digital X platform. The platform can be accessed from anywhere at any time. All information about Digital X can be found here .



Background

Digital X is Europe's largest cross-industry digitization initiative. More than 300 national and international partners are involved in it. Digital X 2021 will take place on September 7 and 8 in Cologne. The concept: network, exchange and learn from each other in the spirit of digital progress. The best companies will be honored with the "Digital Champions Award". Further details on the digitization initiative can be found Further details on the digitization initiative can be found at https://www.digital-x.eu/en .

About Deutsche Telekom: Deutsche Telekom at a glance

About Digital X: Digital X