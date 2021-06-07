Trustworthy AI for your customer dialogs – verified chatbots for Deutsche Telekom’s business customers



Artificial intelligence is moving into ever more areas of our everyday lives. Deutsche Telekom and its technology partner Cognigy offers an AI-based solution for customer contact management to business customers. Smart voice and chatbots automate customer contact management to the greatest possible extent. The company is one of the first to have its solution verified in accordance with the BSI’s criteria catalog for trustworthy AI (AIC4).

Our Compliance department is clearly setting an example and demonstrating our claim and promise to use AI responsibly and ethically. Following the publication of our AI guidelines in 2018, we at Deutsche Telekom are once again pioneers in this field.

AI Made in Germany

The Conversational AI Suite by Deutsche Telekom automates and processes frequently occurring customer requests based on artificial intelligence, reducing employee workloads and cutting costs. It enables business customers to implement 24/7 customer service with consistent quality, without waiting times for their customers. The strength of this solution lies in its end-to-end nature, however. The AI software, developed by Cognigy in Germany, is an important module. It recognizes user intentions precisely and can conduct naturally spoken dialogs in over a hundred languages. Depending on requirements, all the channels set up, such as telephone, web chat or apps, can be used. However, the strength of this solution lies in its overall offering. This includes consulting and workshops for design, development, and integration with third-party systems. Customer training courses and the further expansion of the offering are also part of Deutsche Telekom’s extensive service and support. The Conversational AI Suite represents an expansion of our AI offerings for business customers.

Report of an independent auditing corporation

The AIC4 catalogue (Artificial Intelligence Cloud Services Compliance Criteria Catalogue) from Germany’s BSI, the Federal Office for Information Security, defines a level of security for AI-based services – specifically when they are developed and operated in cloud infrastructures. The formulated criteria enable independent verification of the entire life cycle, including the absence of bias, transparency, security and resilience, reliability, and data quality.

As Petra Justenhoven, Member of the Management Board and Assurance Leader at PwC Germany, explains: “The independent BSI catalog operationalizes important AI principles with regard to concrete criteria and represents a crucial milestone for “digital trust”. Its adoption was the basis for our audit at Deutsche Telekom. The result confirms compliance with these criteria.”

Data protection is important, too

Running the solution in the Open Telekom Cloud lends additional security. This already previously certified cloud environment meets all requirements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and guarantees operation in a data center in Germany.

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