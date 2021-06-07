Experience the stars of the German national soccer team up with the new AR app

To celebrate the kick-off of the Euro 2020 tournament, Deutsche Telekom is going to bring the stars of the German national soccer team closer to the fans. Thanks to the new AR app, they will be able to virtually pose and celebrate with Neuer, Gnabry, and co. The trick: fans can join their stars on the screen and share the video with their contacts.

Deutsche Telekom is offering all soccer fans an additional special feature ready for the kick-off of UEFA Euro 2020, live on MagentaTV.

With the help of the latest augmented reality (AR) technology, the stars of the German national soccer team will be closer to the fans thanks to 3D smartphone avatars.

A smartphone app offers the users various augmented reality features which they can use to see the national soccer team up close and personal. Put yourself in the picture with coach Jogi Löw and his squad, celebrate with Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka, or start a stadium wave with your favorite players. Together with the DFB, the Euro 2020 squad, national coach Joachim Löw, and mascot Paule were scanned into the app prior to the tournament and will be available to fans as avatars. The fans can get up close and personal with the AR functions of the app. The users can choose from four various scenarios, take customized photos and videos with the players’ avatars and share them with their contacts. This is all made possible by the discovAR app from tagspace . From June 7, fans will be able to download the app free of charge from the respective app stores. And admire the virtual avatars created by the agency doob.

The DFB team taking part while on the move – thanks to ultra-fast 5G speeds

The discovAR app from tagspace also offers users some exciting functions while on the move. The AR features of the app can be used everywhere meaning that the players are always able to #takepart. Not only that, exclusive content is also available at selected locations in seven cities during the tournament that users can discover with the app and share with their friends on social media. Fans can look forward to exciting features in Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Leipzig, Frankfurt, Cologne, and Düsseldorf. Deutsche Telekom’s 5G network guarantees the best possible user experience of the app which can be used to share snapshots. Naturally, the application also works with LTE so that every football fan can use it everywhere.

All DFB team news in a single app

In addition to the avatars of the national soccer players, the app offers users many more AR functions for Euro 2020. The app offers a little taste of how 5G and augmented reality will fundamentally change the way in which we consume, create, or share content in the future. Further features ensure that users will be supplied with all national team information on a daily basis and an interactive 3D whiteboard enables current and exclusive information to also be embedded as AR animation.

Magenta stadium wave on Instagram

Deutsche Telekom is starting the biggest virtual stadium wave in Germany to celebrate Euro 2020. Download the app and celebrate together with the avatars of the national team players, film yourselves doing a stadium wave with your favorite players. Send us the end result on Instagram and don’t forget to tag it with #magentaLaola to possibly be featured in our story.

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