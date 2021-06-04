gematik order: Telekom answers questions about e-prescription

gematik commissions Telekom with the service hotline for the e-prescription. This was announced today by gematik GmbH and the Group. In the future, the hotline will advise insureds on questions about the electronic prescription and the use of gematik's e-prescription app. Telekom's partner for the user help desk is the company Capita Customer Service.

"Connected health is an important business area for Telekom," says Wilfried Bauer. The T-Systems manager is responsible for the Group's e-health activities. Bauer adds: "The telematics infrastructure is the backbone of digital healthcare. Secure networks are the basis for this. We also want to continue our involvement in the market with cloud services or digital identities in the future."

The e-prescription will start its test phase in the Berlin-Brandenburg focus region on July 1, 2021. From January 1, 2022, the e-prescription for pharmacy-only medicines will be mandatory for all physicians with statutory health insurance approval and pharmacies. Patients will be able to view digital prescriptions in gematik's e-prescription app and assign them to a pharmacy. In the future, this app will run on smartphones with Android 6.0 and iOS 13 operating systems or higher. This will meet the requirements of around 95 percent of all devices.

Prescriptions via app and prescription code

In the future, insured persons will assign the e-prescription to a pharmacy via smartphone. The pharmacy checks whether the drug is available. It notifies the insured person via the app. Alternatively, patients can have their doctor give them a paper printout with the access information. Further information can be found here: www.das-e-rezept-fuer-deutschland.de (German).

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