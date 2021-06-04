The future of industries: T-Systems at SAPPHIRE NOW

Networking, automation, and migration: Industries have learned their lessons from the pandemic. Companies are now strengthening their own resilience. SAP software users are also asking themselves how they can future-proof their IT systems. Migrating data is becoming an important factor for success. In practice, however, heterogeneous SAP landscapes are hampering the transformation. Low capacities and possible downtimes exacerbate the situation. Using the T-Systems Data Migration Factory minimizes these risks. T Systems will demonstrate this at SAPPHIRE NOW in the Industries track.

Drawing on its experience with over 600 SAP customers, T-Systems will report on proven strategies for the transformation at the online event on June 7. Companies will learn, for example, why an automated analysis of the SAP landscape provides greater transparency. The experts will also explain how companies can select the right cloud and securely orchestrate multi clouds. The goal is to accelerate digitalization with SAP solutions. T-Systems supports this with a combination of a selective approach to data migration and specialized services. In this way, the IT service provider transforms customers' SAP landscapes into a future-proof state.

As a certified service provider, an SAP partner with over 1,000 successful SAP projects a year, and a supporter of the RISE with SAP offering, T-Systems knows all the requirements. And customers also benefit from this. With T-Systems, they not only reduce their project costs, but also increase their innovative strength and speed to market.

Please register here: T-Systems at SAPPHIRE NOW 2021 June 7-10, 2021

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