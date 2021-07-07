Henkel's employees in Germany now digitally connected

The world of everyday work changed fundamentally during the Corona pandemic. New virtual working models were quickly established in the offices. Digital progress is a key success factor for the entire production environment to strengthen the resilience of companies. That's why "New Work" doesn't just take place at the desk at the long-established company Henkel. The Group attaches importance to integrating the entire workforce into the digital workday, especially easy access to the comprehensive training and health offerings. Due to the nature of their work, a large proportion of the workforce did not previously have mobile devices. Since July 1, 2021, nearly 6,000 Henkel employees covered by collective agreements have been holding new iPads in their hands. Together with the Berlin-based start-up everphone, Deutsche Telekom successfully implemented the mayor project to digitize Henkel's workforce.

"The digital transformation of production processes on a technical level is one thing. But much more important is the team behind it," says Hagen Rickmann, Managing Director Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland. "With this project, we can show what digitization can achieve in the ‘New Work’. Together with our partner everphone, we have supported Henkel in investing in the digitization of its workforce: efficiently and in an employee-friendly way, for a digital quick start. Because right now it's important to strengthen virtual collaboration and cohesion."

Convenient complete package

All iPads are already equipped with a eSIM from Deutsche Telekom. The integrated eSIM Business Manager simplifies the management of the large fleet of devices. Apps can be rolled out with a single click via Unified Endpoint Management (UEM). This makes Henkel even more agile, and employees benefit from greater user-friendliness.

everphone offers an all-round carefree package for mobile devices in the company. The rental service relieves companies of the burden of procurement, delivery, commissioning, and device management. The free and fast replacement service in case of defects is also included.

Jan Dzulko, CEO of everphone, comments: "There are four times as many workers without a desk as there are office employees - so digital transformation in companies cannot be limited to the office. We are proud to be able to implement the project with Deutsche Telekom and hope that we have been able to set a stone rolling for the industry."

iPads for a digital future

The tablets delivered went directly to the employees' addresses and were handed over ready for use, Internet-enabled and with all the necessary apps. From now on, all employees can easily clarify personnel matters, manage payroll digitally or take advantage of further training via iPad.

"It is important for us to bring all our colleagues along with us in the digital transformation," says Oliver Wilhelms, Head of Human Resources at Henkel Germany. "For us, the project together with the co-determination bodies is an important step toward a modern, digital working environment and an inclusive culture." Henkel also attaches great importance to the health of its employees* and provides digital sports, physiotherapy, gymnastics, and other health services in a health hub. In addition, employees should also have fun and enjoy the tablet and be able to use it privately at home and on vacation.

Weitere Informationen unter www.everphone.de



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