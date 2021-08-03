Gaming Edition Speedport Pro Plus: High speed for an optimal gaming experience

Telekom is upgrading its most powerful router: The Speedport Pro Plus is being relaunched as a limited Gaming Edition.

The Speedport Pro Plus was already previously equipped for an optimal gaming experience. The latest WiFi 6 technology paired with twelve WLAN antennas achieves speeds of up to 9,700 Mbps. The router also comes with a high-performance processor with plenty of memory. Gamers in particular benefit from very low latencies and high stability.

Fast and stable thanks to gaming WLAN

For the limited Gaming Edition, Telekom has equipped the router with additional features: one special feature is the optimised gaming WLAN. With its own SSID, the WLAN only runs via the router's internal WLAN module. The devices dialled in there are given priority over the regular WLAN. This ensures trouble-free performance, even when series are streamed in parallel or a home office call is in progress. All tablets, smartphones and game consoles that support the new Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 5 can use the optimised gaming WLAN in the 5GHz band. However, there is one exception: the gaming WLAN only works within range of the router, but not via mesh components.

Good news also for gamers who prefer to play via LAN: The router is designed for all Telekom connections, from VDSL to SuperVectoring to glass fiber. In addition, controllers can be easily charged via two USB 3.0 ports. A ping test has also been integrated into the Gaming Edition. This function measures the latency directly between the router and a Telekom server. This allows customers to check the performance of their Telekom connection at any time.

On top, the gaming router impresses with its looks: thanks to Ambient Light, the router also makes an impact on the desk. During the game, the router lights up in five different light modes. In this way, it adapts ideally to the illuminated keyboards and mice of gamers.

Developed with professional gamers

The Gaming Edition is also suitable for professionals. For example, the SK Gaming teams have been using the gaming router for a year. Together with them, the router was also tested and further developed for professional gaming and streaming: "A good router and a stable internet connection are elementary for us. This is the only way we can play at a professional level. We have had very good experiences with the Gaming Edition of the Speedport Pro Plus. Our teams really appreciate the reliability and low latencies," says Alexander Müller, CEO of SK Gaming.

The limited Gaming Edition of the Speedport Pro Plus is available from 3rd August at a purchase price of 399.99 euros.

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