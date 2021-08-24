Telekom supplies Werner-von-Siemens Centre with 5G

Deutsche Telekom is driving research and development of industrial solutions based on 5G ultra-fast mobile communications. A research campus, the Future Factory Hub, is currently being built in Berlin's Werner-von-Siemens Centre for Industry and Science e.V. in Siemensstadt². Here, industry, research institutions (including TU Berlin and Fraunhofer) as well as small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups are working on practical solutions for companies.

In the 5G thematic area of the Future Factory Hub, Telekom is building a 5G Campus network . Here, applications for autonomous production logistics are being researched and tested. The goal is to quickly transfer solutions based on 5G and edge computing into the production technology practice of companies. The project is funded by the Berlin Senate.

"We are pleased to be able to support research and development of innovative industrial solutions based on ultra-fast mobile communications and edge computing," explained Lutz Schneider, responsible for solutions for autonomous logistics at T-Systems. "We are interested in making these modern technologies practically usable for companies, for example to speed up internal logistical processes in production." Telekom is already building so-called campus networks for companies. These control networked machines, robots and autonomous transport vehicles. T-Systems, Deutsche Telekom's corporate customer division, also provides a special cloud computing solution, known as EdgAir , if required. This allows data processing and analysis on site in the customer's IT environment. Latency times for transferring data to a central cloud are eliminated. This allows innovative technologies such as edge analytics, local artificial intelligence or augmented reality / virtual reality to be realized.

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