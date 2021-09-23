T-Systems appoints new Managing Director Sales: Urs M. Krämer takes over

The Supervisory Board of T-Systems International GmbH has appointed Urs M. Krämer (47) as the future Chief Commercial Officer of T-Systems International GmbH. In this role, he will take over as a member of the Board of Management from Francois Fleutiaux, who has been a member of the T-Systems Board of Management since 2017 and is responsible for Global Sales and Marketing, effective January 1, 2022. Fleutiaux will leave the company at his own request at the end of 2021.

Urs M. Krämer comes from Sopra Steria SE , a leading European management and technology consulting company with 46,000 employees in almost 30 countries. His latest role was CEO of the Germany and Austria region since 2014. Since 2019, he has also been a member of the Group Executive Board of the Sopra Steria Group, Paris.

"I am delighted that we have been able to appoint Urs Krämer to the top sales position at T-Systems," said Adel Al-Saleh, Deutsche Telekom Board Member and CEO of T-Systems. "He knows all the facets of our business, both in Germany and internationally, and will continue the successful work of recent years with our team."

Growing internationally and expanding leading position in DACH

The planned change comes at an important stage in T-Systems' transformation . The company has reshaped its portfolio and now focuses on advisory, multi-cloud services, digital solutions and security. T-Systems is the market leader for IT services in Germany and has the second-largest market share in the DACH region. "We want to expand our leadership position in Germany, Austria and Switzerland and position ourselves particularly strong in our core markets, while we drive growth in our focus countries across the world," said Adel Al-Saleh, explaining the new strategy. "With his experience, familiarity with local markets and focus on end-to-end solutions, Urs will vigorously develop our business together with our employees and our customers."

Francois Fleutiaux will remain in his current role until the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition and strong year-end closing. "On behalf of the entire Telekom Board of Management and the Management Board of T-Systems, I would like to thank Francois most sincerely for his outstanding commitment, and contribution to T-Systems’ transformation and success," said Al-Saleh.

Urs M. Krämer began his professional career in 1999 at Accenture in Munich. He held various management positions at Horváth & Partners Management Consultants, APCOA Parking Group and the Limbach Group, the largest privately owned laboratory group in Germany. Krämer is highly experienced in top management with restructuring and transformation. He will contribute this expertise and his industry knowledge in the areas of consulting, mobility, healthcare and financial services directly to the further strategic positioning of T-Systems.

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