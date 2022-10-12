Sustainability Day: Deutsche Telekom reduces energy consumption by at least ten percent until 2024

Deutsche Telekom will reduce its energy consumption in Germany by at least ten percent by 2024 compared with 2020. This will be made possible by shutting down various legacy systems. Deutsche Telekom is thus making a contribution to greater energy independence. In subsequent years, energy requirements are to remain stable despite data traffic increasing by 25 percent annually. To achieve this, energy efficiency must be significantly improved. Here, too, the deactivation of legacy systems will play an important role, as the Group is announcing today as part of its Sustainability Day 2022.

Deutsche Telekom has also announced that by 2025, 50 percent of its electricity requirements will be covered by power purchase agreements (PPAs). Supplemented by its own production. PPAs are direct purchase agreements with renewable energy producers. Telekom is thus giving energy producers investment security and thereby further supporting the expansion of renewables in Germany and Europe.

Deutsche Telekom Board of Management explains the new sustainability strategy in the afternoon

At Sustainability Day 2022, Deutsche Telekom will present its sustainability goals under the motto "Walk the Talk" starting at 2:30 pm. All Board of Management members will shed light on the topic from their individual perspective and present their objectives. The priorities are climate neutrality, full circular economy, diversity and digital participation, and good corporate governance. Deutsche Telekom is already considered a progressive company in the area of sustainability and is rated positively by rating agencies and sustainability investors.

The Sustainability Day will be streamed live from 2:30 p.m. on www.telekom.com .

This media information contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,” “aim,” “goal,” “plan,” “will,” “seek,” “outlook,” or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA AL, or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections, and should therefore be considered with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom’s control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom’s staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom’s actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else. In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin AL, Core EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow, free cash flow AL, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways.

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