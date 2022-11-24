T-Systems data center recognized: Certification for Biere

Recognition for reliability: T-Systems, the business-customer subsidiary of Telekom, is one of the first German companies to be awarded the Tier III Certification of Design Documents by Uptime Institute for its data center in Biere. The Certification makes sure that a data center’s plans are configured to provide users with highly resilient business-critical infrastructure. An important condition of the certification is the assessment of a data center’s reliability, as well as a series of infrastructure and operating criteria, tested under strict and detailed rules once the facility is built and is operational.

Customers benefit from quality

The availability of all services from the data center – nowadays mostly cloud-based applications – is the essential criterion. It can only be achieved if the quality of the hardware corresponds to that of the software. Security is also of great importance – whether perimetric, physical or IT-related. Likewise, the general service levels play a major role.

Power supply is an essential part of the certificate

In Biere, the entire power supply infrastructure is duplicated. This is crucial to ensuring the level of availability required. In terms of energy efficiency, the Biere data center is nevertheless exemplary, consuming around 30 percent less energy than comparable data centers, with a design PUE (Power Usage Effectiveness) of 1.3. This significantly reduces CO2 emissions. This trend is to be continued in a research project with the Fraunhofer Institute for Factory Operation and Automation (IFF). Particularly in view of the energy shortage, it is even more important to minimize dependence on external power suppliers and increase resilience.

"We are proud to be one of the first German companies to receive the Tier III Certification of Design Documents. This highlights the understanding we have for our customers’ needs. This understanding is reflected in the design of our data center in Biere," says Adel al Saleh, T-Systems CEO and Telekom board member. al Saleh continues: "Meeting the high standards required by Uptime Institute, the global digital infrastructure authority, is an important initial test for our largest data center. This will allow us to offer our customers proven service and operational security at the highest level."

“We are pleased to award the Biere data center the Tier III Certification of Design Documents,” said Christopher Brown, Chief Technical Officer, Uptime Institute. “This is one of the first such awards for a German company, signifying T-Systems’ early commitment to excellence, and recognizing its focus on designing the Biere data center to ensure it can deliver the high level of availability its customers demand. The Tier Certification of Design Documents is the first step in our Certification process, reviewing client design specifications against our Tier design requirements to identify potential gaps in data center reliability. From here, the next step is the Tier Certification of Constructed Facility award, which verifies that the facility has been built to the design specifications as evidenced in the engineering and architectural specifications of the facility design and performs under load to the Tier Standard.”

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