AEGEAN offers passengers high-speed Internet with EAN

AEGEAN, the airline that knows Greece best, today proudly announced that its onboard experience will accelerate further with the introduction of high-speed inflight broadband, powered by the European Aviation Network (EAN). The award-winning connectivity solution, provided by Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom, will be installed on all existing and new AEGEAN Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft by 2025, with the first seven entering service as of today.

AEGEAN passengers have access to three different Wi-Fi packages, including a free 10-minute “try before you buy” service to browse the internet, send and receive emails, and access messaging and social media applications. This can be extended by selecting either the “text and surf” package or upgrading to the “streaming” option, which adds the capability to watch videos or listen to audio online. As Europe’s fastest inflight broadband solution, EAN offers incomparable speeds, uninterrupted coverage across Europe and significantly lower latency than any other aviation connectivity service on the market.

Under this agreement, AEGEAN has also partnered with Display Interactive to create a customised digital portal, allowing passengers to access Wi Fi packages and a rich entertainment platform using their personal devices. This enables the passengers to explore multiple entertainment options (music, series, documentaries, cartoons, games, daily news, etc.), receive real time travel information and sign up to AEGEAN’s Miles+Bonus frequent flyer programme. Display Interactive, which is also a partner for Inmarsat’s OneFi passenger experience platform, has developed the portal for AEGEAN to enhance its passenger experience and enable its inflight connectivity offering.

Dimitris Gerogiannis, Chief Executive Officer at AEGEAN, said: “We are very happy to offer Europe’s most advanced inflight broadband to our passengers. This exciting milestone is part of our continued efforts to develop the AEGEAN service offering for passengers and strengthen our competitive position, which is particularly important as the aviation industry continues to recover from the global pandemic’s impact. We enjoy working with Inmarsat, Deutsche Telekom and Display Interactive to roll out the European Aviation Network on all our A320 and A32 fleet.”

Philippe Carette, President of Inmarsat Aviation, said: “Our European Aviation Network inflight broadband solution experienced record demand from passengers last year, with take-up rates substantially higher than before the pandemic. We are delighted that it will be available on AEGEAN flights, as part of the airline’s impressive efforts to offer a truly world-class passenger experience. Inmarsat has worked closely with our partner Deutsche Telekom and the AEGEAN team to expedite the rollout and ensure the airline’s passengers can now start enjoying Europe’s fastest inflight broadband.

“This agreement strengthens our market leadership in Europe’s inflight connectivity market and also represents an important milestone in our long-held relationship with Greece, home to some of our most critical ground infrastructure, including EAN’s Satellite Access Station.”

Rolf Nafziger, Senior Vice President of Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, added: “EAN is perfectly adapted to Europe’s unique telco infrastructure and a true game-changer for inflight connectivity. For AEGEAN’s passengers, it offers an unparalleled connectivity experience while flying above the European continent. And for the carrier, it provides a highly compelling business case due to its lightweight, small and low maintenance equipment. Thanks to its scalability, EAN will not only provide unbeatable connectivity to Aegean passengers today, but for many years to come.”

EAN has been designed specifically to meet the needs of European aviation, delivering consistent inflight broadband across Europe, one of the world’s most congested airspaces. Developed by Inmarsat and Deutsche Telekom, in partnership with leading European companies such as Thales, Nokia, Airbus, Cobham and Eclipse Technics, it also offers the fastest ever installation time for a connectivity solution, requiring only seven hours per aircraft, meaning significantly less downtime. Combined with the system’s low weight, low drag and low maintenance, this results in lower overall operation costs.

AEGEAN’s selection of EAN comes to support its ongoing efforts to enhance customer experience and is aligned with demand for inflight connectivity, which has continued to soar since the global pandemic.

ABOUT AEGEAN

AEGEAN, is a member of STAR ALLIANCE, the largest global airline alliance. The company has been honored, for the 10th consecutive year and 11th time in the last 12 years, with the 2021 Skytrax World Airline award, as the Best Regional Airline in Europe. AEGEAN, has recently received, a 4-star award from Skytrax (4-Star COVID 19 Arline Safety Rating), as it was certified that from the beginning of the pandemic and with the same commitment until today, is implementing the highest standards and best practices proposed by the World Health Organization, ICAO and IATA for the protection of passengers and crew.”



Contacts for media enquiries:

Marina Spyridaki

Corporate Affairs

Tel: +30 210 6261890, M:+30 6947435525

Corporatecomms@aegeanair.com



About INMARSAT

Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.



Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.



Contacts for media enquiries:

Jonathan Sinnatt/Matthew Knowles

Corporate Communications

Inmarsat Aviation

+44 (0)20 7728 1518/1355

press@inmarsat.com Robeel Haq

Head of Communications,

+44 (0)20 7728 1352

robeel.haq@inmarsat.com

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