Quality-on-Demand API from Deutsche Telekom enables Automated Valet Parking for the BMW Group over 5G Network

Deutsche Telekom performed a proof of concept together with the BMW Group and Valeo in the domain of Automated Valet Parking. This was enabled via Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) defined in the international CAMARA project and available in the public 5G network. 5G networks introduce new functions that allow the operator to offer specific programmable capabilities. Deutsche Telekom now exposes these network capabilities to customers for the first time through APIs. These interfaces are easy to use and tailored for specific use cases which provides a large benefit for customers.

To validate and demonstrate the benefits of network capabilities and the exposed APIs the partners developed a proof-of-concept for Automated Valet Parking (AVP) in a public parking garage in the center of Munich: A BMW driver drops his car at the entrance of a parking garage. The car is then driven automatically without any human interaction to the next free parking space. The BMW is controlled by the backend from Valeo which connects over the public 5G network of Deutsche Telekom. It delivers high reliability and stable latency to ensure the necessary safety requirements.

New 5G services for customers

Deutsche Telekom provides tailored network APIs to fulfil the necessary requirements with quality on demand. The data packets are transferred with always the same delay even under high load conditions (stable low latency) or the bandwidth is kept on the same level even under high load (stable bandwidth). During the time of the car maneuvering the data connection is prioritized against other data connections in the same mobile cell.

5G Network Slicing with integrated APIs will be a future option to fulfil these requirements in a customer adaptable way. The results are convincing: cars are controlled by the system, with absolute stability and security - with great advantages compared to WLAN technologies.

Further examples for new network capabilities exposed via APIs are already identified: for example, to track the exact location of a device, which can be used to locate drones or other IoT devices. Remote activation of low energy sensors which are in stand-by mode. Dynamically adapting the needs of applications to variable network conditions, e.g., streaming a video in SD quality when network load is high, and go back to HD stream as soon as the capacity is there. This ensures a smooth video streaming user experience.

Claudia Nemat, Board Member Technology and Innovation, Deutsche Telekom: “Deutsche Telekom is advancing 5G service innovation for our customers. Together with strong partners we develop use-cases to take the full advantage of 5G capabilities. We initiated the recently launched CAMARA-project - The global API alliance, with the objective to create common network APIs and address enterprise customer demand. By this we can ensure seamless experience across different networks and countries.”

Nicolai Martin, SVP BMW Group Driving Experience says: “The BMW Group sees the activities in the telecommunications industry with 5G as a central enabler for many innovative automotive features and also for Automated Valet Parking. It is crucial for such a new solution that several industries work closely together to offer the customer a valuable benefit. The aim is to build a standardized and interoperable AVP ecosystem. The BMW Group welcomes activities in the telecommunications industry especially the CAMARA project. This is an important enabler for future services.”

Marc Vrecko, Business Group President, Valeo Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, says: “The communication between infrastructure and cars is a safety critical element. This Automated Valet Parking, developed in partnership with BMW Group and tested with Deutsche Telekom, relies in part on Valeo systems installed in the parking infrastructure itself. Testing 5G interfaces together with Deutsche Telekom made us confident in the capacities of cellular networks. To make mobility safer and smarter, Valeo has made advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) a key focus of its innovations.”

5G Early Access Program

5G networks will serve as the next platforms to enable new use-cases and enhance the customer experience for existing ones. Deutsche Telekom’s 5G capabilities are now being exposed through APIs for the first time. Since November 2021, startups and developers can join the 5G Early Access Program at hubraum, Deutsche Telekom’s tech incubator, in Berlin. They have the opportunity to test and configure first 5G service APIs in a unique end to end 5G testing environment.

You can experience the network capabilities, CAMARA, Automated Valet Parking and the 5G Early Access Program at MWC in Barcelona from February 28 to March 3rd at Deutsche Telekom booth in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31 or online: mwc.telekom.com

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