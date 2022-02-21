Deutsche Telekom and GenCell Energy Advance Innovation Collaboration towards Carbon-free Energy Production for Mobile Sites

GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), the leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions announces today the successful completion of a joint lab test of its hydrogen-based backup (GenCell BOX™) power solution with Deutsche Telekom, one of the world's leading integrated telecommunications companies. This test, conducted at GenCell’s Tel Aviv facility under the supervision of Deutsche Telekom, is part of a strategic innovation cooperation between the two companies to test and validate GenCell’s zero-emission fuel cell solutions for carbon-neutral powering of Deutsche Telekom’s mobile sites. Lab tests with GenCell’s ammonia-based off-grid (GenCell FOX™) power solution are about to be completed.

The partners are now entering the next phase of the cooperation, focusing on the installation and integration of GenCell units into a mobile site for testing and validation under live conditions.

Deutsche Telekom and GenCell will showcase the solutions at the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2022 in Barcelona at their exhibits.

Claudia Nemat, Deutsche Telekom Board member for Technology and Innovation, said: “Ensuring an integrated management of clean, efficient and reliable power is key for sustainable mobile site operations. Through our trials with partners we explore how intelligent solutions will enable us to efficiently harness the mix of green energy while optimizing power supply and demand at mobile sites.”

Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, added: “GenCell is extremely pleased to cooperate with global telecom leader Deutsche Telekom and happy that they recognize the benefits that GenCell’s existing and future technologies will bring to their network. Our goal is to leverage hydrogen, ammonia and fuel cell technologies to enable telecom providers to achieve their climate objectives. At the same time, we want to ensure that they maintain the highest levels of operational and cost efficiency and continue to deliver on their customers’ quality of service expectations,” Reshef concludes.

Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web.

Experience our products and services live. From February 28 to March 03, 2022, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

We have adopted extensive hygiene measures at our stand to protect visitors and employees. We will be making our appearance in Barcelona hybrid. All events will be streamed live. The main content of our exhibits will also be available online.

Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops total green power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells and green ammonia-to-energy technology which deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell’s fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider on a mission to supply Power for Humanity™. GenCell delivers resilient, robust, and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 130 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.



Contacts:

GenCell Energy

Shelli Zargary

Tel: +972 54 5617161

shelliz@gencellenergy.com

www.gencellenergy.com



Babel PR

Tel: +44 (0)74 3600 2058

gencell@babelpr.com



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