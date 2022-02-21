With Telekom MobilityConnect and Personal eSIM - experience 5G-connectivity in the vehicle

Telekom and the BMW Group are enabling 5G-connectivity in the vehicle and, thanks to Personal-eSIM and a new mobile communications option, are turning the car into another connected device in the customer's ecosystem. Telekom customers benefit from the best 5G-network with the MobilityConnect option in their vehicle.

Smart connectivity in the vehicle

The new mobile communications standard 5G will change the way people move around. The automotive industry in particular offers numerous use cases relating to 5G and mobility. In the areas of enter- and infotainment, automated driving and road safety, 5G plays a crucial role for the innovations of the future. Deutsche Telekom and the BMW Group are using Personal-eSIM and MobilityConnect to link vehicle connectivity with the customer's mobile network, and for the first time on a 5G-basis. In addition, Deutsche Telekom private customers can extend their existing mobile communications contract to their car for the first time.

Experience the benefits of 5G-connectivity today

In the BMW iX and BMW i4, 5G-connectivity can be experienced in the vehicle by Telekom customers. For EUR 9.95 per month, the MobilityConnect-option can be added by residential customers to an existing mobile communications contract. After a minimum term of one year, the rate option can be canceled daily thereafter.

With MobilityConnect, cars will become another connected device for customers in the future, just like a smartwatch, even if the smartphone is not in the vehicle. On Telekom's best 5G-network, customers benefit from high bandwidths and low latencies in the vehicle. The mobile communications option also enables better quality telephony in the car. Passengers also benefit from a 5G-wifi-hotspot for up to ten devices in the vehicle and experience the best entertainment and smart connectivity on the road like never before.

A personal customer profile in all vehicles

MobilityConnect will offer Deutsche Telekom customers new, intelligent connectivity services in their vehicles. The service can be booked very simply via app. Booking the rate option activates the eSIM for the vehicle. MobilityConnect gives customers a personal user profile. Once registered, the personal profile can be downloaded by the driver in any enabled vehicle with eSIM. In this way, customers will automatically have access to their personal information and entertainment systems in their vehicle in the future, regardless of whether they are in a private car or a rental car. A Bluetooth connection to the smartphone is no longer necessary.

"With our new mobile communications option, we are ushering in the age of premium connectivity in the car. With MobilityConnect, Telekom is bringing 5G- connectivity to a vehicle as standard for the first time. Our best 5G-network is what makes this premium in-car connectivity possible in the first place. As the leading network provider in Germany, we are thus creating completely new applications for Telekom customers in the area of enter-tainment and infotainment and enabling ever greater connectivity in the car," explains Dr. Lars Torsten Brodt, SVP Commercial Management Residential Customers, Deutsche Telekom.

5G - The future of mobility

With the new BMW iX and BMW i4, this premium 5G-based connectivity can now be experienced. The service is also planned for other vehicles. In the future, the networking of mobile services by means of 5G-capable eSIM will enable further services such as video streaming or cloud gaming directly via the vehicle.

5G will improve the mobility of the future in many areas. New applications such as local black ice warnings in real time, or intelligent traffic guidance via direct data communication of the vehicle with the traffic infrastructure such as traffic lights are already being tested today and support the driver while driving.

Together with the BMW Group, Telekom is working on further 5G-based solutions in the area of mobility. The use cases for 5G in the automotive industry not only include the needs of passengers in cars. In the future, 5G will also be indispensable for automated communication between various interfaces in the vehicle and between road users.

Visit us - in Barcelona or on the web.

Experience our products and services live. From February 28 to March 03, 2022, you will find Deutsche Telekom in Hall 3 at Booth 3M31. We look forward to seeing you there.

We have adopted extensive hygiene measures at our stand to protect visitors and employees. We will be making our appearance in Barcelona hybrid. All events will be streamed live. The main content of our exhibits will also be available online.

Stage program and events: mwc.telekom.com/

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